January 14, 2021

Amanda “Boots” Falkner

By Staff Reports

Published 8:59 pm Thursday, January 14, 2021

Columbiana

Amanda “Boots” Falkner, age 48, of Columbiana, passed away Monday, Jan. 4.

The visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Charlie Lloyd officiating.  Burial will follow at Pinelawn Gardens. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Mrs. Falkner is preceded in death by her dads, James T. Vanderslice and Tommy Mooney.

She is survived by her husband, Terry Falkner; children, Kaylyn Strehle and Dylan Roberson; step daughter, Shannon Phillips; mother, Shirley Howard; sisters, Angie Pate (Tony) and Candi Vanderslice; brother, Timmy Vanderslice; grandchildren, Aiden, Montana, and Madelyn Strehle; step grandchildren, Cheyanne Bearden and Canyon Phillips; and best friend, Sharon Higgins.

