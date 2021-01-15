2020 a year of record growth for McLeod Software

FROM STAFF REPORTS

BIRMINGHAM — McLeod Software is pleased to announce that 2020 was a year of record growth for the company, even amidst the COVID-19 worldwide pandemic.

For many transportation companies, new demands on their operations and internal processes stemming from the pandemic have highlighted the need for robust information technology and business process automation. As a result, McLeod Software added more new customers in 2020 than in any other single year over the company’s 35-year history.

“We are grateful to serve this vital and critical industry. Trucking and transportation companies are the heroes of the economy in 2020,” said President and CEO Tom McLeod. “We are thankful to our wonderful customers, who continue to guide our development and the investments we continue to make in our products.”

Tom McLeod started the Birmingham-based company in 1985 to provide powerful transportation management and trucking software solutions to the trucking industry. Today, with an established base of more than 1,000 active customers throughout North America, McLeod Software also operates regional offices with training facilities in Salt Lake City, Utah and Chicago, Illinois.

McLeod Software has been recognized as the largest employer of software developers in the Birmingham-Hoover Metro Area. The company was recently named to the FreightTech 25 list of most innovative and disruptive companies in transportation, for the third year in a row. McLeod Software is the only TMS or ERP software company to make this prestigious list for 2021.

