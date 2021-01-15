Arrest reports for the week of Jan. 17, 2021
The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Dec. 1-Jan. 10:
Alabaster
Jan. 4
-John Henry Lewis, 44, of Trussville, Alabama, receiving stolen property first degree.
Jan. 6
-Asia Johnson, 20, of Alabaster, alias writ of arrest.
Jan. 7
-Albert Merido Mason, 54, of Calera, DUI-controlled substance.
-LaShondra Sharnell Hale, 34, of Alabaster. Theft of property fourth degree.
Jan. 8
-Christopher Lamar Patterson, 30, of Columbiana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.
-Alana Crowder Cardwell, 29, of Columbiana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.
-Tiffany Lynn Taylor, 39, of Calera, DUI-alcohol, assault third degree.
-Robert Lewis Vanvuren II, 48, of St. Petersburg, Florida, possession of a forged instrument third degree.
-Jana Brooke King, 41, of Geneva, Alabama, theft of property fourth degree.
-Christopher Lamar Patterson, 30, of Columbiana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.
Jan. 9
-Daniel Jason Hall, 41, of Alabaster, domestic violence third degree-assault third degree, interference with a domestic violence emergency call.
-Toney Felix Myers, 24, of Maylene, alias warrant.
Jan. 10
-Sandy Leigh McKenzie, 42, of Alabaster, obstructing government operations.
-Michael McKenzie, 48, of Alabaster, obstructing government operations.
Calera
Jan. 4
-William Lane Wesson, 45, of Brierfield, possession of a controlled substance-meth, possession of marijuana second degree.
Jan. 5
-James Edward Richardson, 27, of Calera, failure to appear.
-Justin Roy Davis, 43, of Calera, public intoxication, disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace, possession of a concealed weapon without permit.
-Tiffany Nicole Browning, 31, of Jemison, possession of a controlled substance-meth, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia, public intoxication.
-Shane Michael Ramsey, 41, of Calera, possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia.
-Elisha Leigh Morgan, 39, of Leeds, failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jan. 6
-Shelley Ann Whitner, 47, of Wilsonville, failure to appear.
-Edward Sherman, 45, of Hoover, failure to appear.
-Jessica Brooke Miller, 35, of Niceville, Florida, domestic violence third degree-assault.
Columbiana
Dec. 1
-Mary Elizabeth Green, 30, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dec. 3
-Gwendolyn Lanet Joiner, 41, failure to appear.
-Jimmy Shamaine Wade, 35, failure to appear (two counts).
Dec. 4
-Carl Edward Nabors, 61, DUI-alcohol.
-Jeremy Logan Hatten, 19, theft of property fourth degree, attempting to elude, minor in possession of alcohol, criminal mischief third degree.
-Brian Keith Hodges Jr., 20, theft of property fourth degree, minor in possession of alcohol.
Dec. 9
-Denorrious Daenell Garner, 29, failure to appear.
Dec. 10
-Natalie Wolfe, 30, exceeding reasonable road speed, failure to register vehicle.
Dec. 11
-Martin Willis Brenner, 26, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dec. 26
-Joshua Harlan Bush, 34, failure to appear.
-Justin Adam Cox, 33, theft of property fourth degree.
Dec. 29
-William Matthew Lawson, 34, failure to appear.
-Antonio Letae Cunningham, 41, failure to appear (four counts).
Dec. 31
-Venas Renea Smith, 29, possession of a controlled substance (two counts), possession of marijuana, carrying a pistol without a permit.
-Devin Tyler Wooley, 22, possession of a controlled substance (two counts), possession of marijuana, carrying pistol without permit.
Helena
Jan. 5
-Armando Quintero, 33, failure to appear.
-Glen Alexander White, 51, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia-second offense.
Jan. 6
-Michael David Foster, 31, domestic violence third degree, criminal mischief second degree.
-Nannette Marie Foster, 31, disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace.
Jan. 7
-Douglas Lamar Bennett II, 39, harassment-simple assault.
Jan. 8
-Jim Bob Watley, 37, probation violation.
Jan. 9
-Kayla Michelle McLeod, 32, DUI-alcohol.
-Connor Norton Brown, 27, DUI-alcohol.
Montevallo
Jan. 6
-Michael Aaron Ledbetter, 26, of Montevallo, dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia and dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana.
Jan. 7
-Jaden Alexander Moore, assault-aggravated assault police officer, assault-domestic-harassment-family and obstructing police-RA resisting arrest.
-Michael Javon Fulgham, public order crimes-AW alias writ of arrest.
Jan. 8
-Christopher Devon Gaines, PI appears in public place under the influence.
-Cambrashia Vontaine Brazzell, traffic-FTA contempt of court-failing to appear.
Jan. 9
-Thomas Earl Williams, 39, of Montevallo, assault-domestic-harassment-family and assault-domestic-menacing-gun.
Jan. 10
-Brady Glen Hamer, 24, of Montevallo, traffic-driving under the influence (alcohol).
Pelham
Dec. 6
-Shantobian K. Hill, 38, of Birmingham, drugs-marijuana.
Dec. 7
-Jeffery E. Williams, 71, of Birmingham, traffic-speed above 70 MPH-interstate highway.
Dec. 8
-Zachary J. Vaughn, 27, of Inverness, FTA-traffic.
Dec. 10
-Demarcus L. Hill, 39, of Hoover, traffic-FTA-contempt of court-failing to appear traffic.
Dec. 11
-Da’Varius R. Sparks, 21, of Birmingham, FTA-speeding.
-Angel R. Thompson, 36, of Mulga, FTA-traffic.
Dec. 12
-Javon Q. Rogers, 25, of Phenix City, FTA-traffic.
-Brooke M. Hill, 37, of Montevallo, FTA-traffic.
Jan. 3
-Tracey Patterson, 49, of Helena, drug paraphernalia, use of possession, delivery or sale and unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.
-Marco Rendon Guevara, 19, of Pelham, unlawful acts and offenses, penalties-liquor-minor consumption.
-Frank Carpenter, 37, of Leeds, traffic-DWS driving while license suspended.
Jan. 4
-Yosef Geabov, 35, of Pelham, traffic-FTA contempt of court-failing to appear traffic.
-Luz Harbin, 42, of Birmingham, traffic-display of invalid insurance.
-Stephen Holsomback, 31, of Montevallo, traffic-DWS driving while license suspended.
-Jeremy Whitfield, 29, of Alabaster, traffic-DWS driving while license suspended.
-William Jackson, 48, of Deatsville, theft of property in the second degree-TOP 2, $1,500-$2,500.
-Donald Mount, 33, of Greenville, theft of property in the second degree-miscellaneous theft.
Jan. 5
-Anna Wesson, 22, of Vance, traffic-driving without first obtaining drivers license.
-Kristina Sims, 34, of Jemison, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances.
Jan. 6
-Paul McBrayer, 42, of Columbiana, period of probation, termination of probation, violation.
-Efren Garza, 35, of Bessemer, traffic-driving without first obtaining drivers license.
Jan. 7
-Elizabeth Andrews, 31, of Calera, traffic-follow to close.
Jan. 8
-Jarrod White, 33, of Pelham, traffic-expired license, traffic-DWET operating vehicle with expired tag and drug paraphernalia, use or possession, delivery or sale.
-Terra Abernathy, 26, of Adamsville, traffic-FTRV failure to register vehicle.
-Tracy Miele, 53, of Irondale, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
-Jarrod White, 33, of Pelham, traffic-expired license, traffic-DWET operating vehicle with expired tag and drug paraphernalia, use or possession, delivery or sale.
Jan. 9
-Toney Myers, 24, of Maylene, traffic-FTA contempt of court-failing to appear traffic.
-Christopher Talley, 45, of Birmingham, traffic-DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.
-Simon Ngale, 29, of Vestavia Hills, traffic-FTRV failure to register vehicle.
Police reports for the week of Jan. 17, 2021
The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from Dec. 1-Jan. 11: Alabaster Jan.... read more