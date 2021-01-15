Arrest reports for the week of Jan. 17, 2021

The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Dec. 1-Jan. 10:

Alabaster

Jan. 4

-John Henry Lewis, 44, of Trussville, Alabama, receiving stolen property first degree.

Jan. 6

-Asia Johnson, 20, of Alabaster, alias writ of arrest.

Jan. 7

-Albert Merido Mason, 54, of Calera, DUI-controlled substance.

-LaShondra Sharnell Hale, 34, of Alabaster. Theft of property fourth degree.

Jan. 8

-Christopher Lamar Patterson, 30, of Columbiana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.

-Alana Crowder Cardwell, 29, of Columbiana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.

-Tiffany Lynn Taylor, 39, of Calera, DUI-alcohol, assault third degree.

-Robert Lewis Vanvuren II, 48, of St. Petersburg, Florida, possession of a forged instrument third degree.

-Jana Brooke King, 41, of Geneva, Alabama, theft of property fourth degree.

Jan. 9

-Daniel Jason Hall, 41, of Alabaster, domestic violence third degree-assault third degree, interference with a domestic violence emergency call.

-Toney Felix Myers, 24, of Maylene, alias warrant.

Jan. 10

-Sandy Leigh McKenzie, 42, of Alabaster, obstructing government operations.

-Michael McKenzie, 48, of Alabaster, obstructing government operations.

Calera

Jan. 4

-William Lane Wesson, 45, of Brierfield, possession of a controlled substance-meth, possession of marijuana second degree.

Jan. 5

-James Edward Richardson, 27, of Calera, failure to appear.

-Justin Roy Davis, 43, of Calera, public intoxication, disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace, possession of a concealed weapon without permit.

-Tiffany Nicole Browning, 31, of Jemison, possession of a controlled substance-meth, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia, public intoxication.

-Shane Michael Ramsey, 41, of Calera, possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia.

-Elisha Leigh Morgan, 39, of Leeds, failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jan. 6

-Shelley Ann Whitner, 47, of Wilsonville, failure to appear.

-Edward Sherman, 45, of Hoover, failure to appear.

-Jessica Brooke Miller, 35, of Niceville, Florida, domestic violence third degree-assault.

Columbiana

Dec. 1

-Mary Elizabeth Green, 30, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dec. 3

-Gwendolyn Lanet Joiner, 41, failure to appear.

-Jimmy Shamaine Wade, 35, failure to appear (two counts).

Dec. 4

-Carl Edward Nabors, 61, DUI-alcohol.

-Jeremy Logan Hatten, 19, theft of property fourth degree, attempting to elude, minor in possession of alcohol, criminal mischief third degree.

-Brian Keith Hodges Jr., 20, theft of property fourth degree, minor in possession of alcohol.

Dec. 9

-Denorrious Daenell Garner, 29, failure to appear.

Dec. 10

-Natalie Wolfe, 30, exceeding reasonable road speed, failure to register vehicle.

Dec. 11

-Martin Willis Brenner, 26, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dec. 26

-Joshua Harlan Bush, 34, failure to appear.

-Justin Adam Cox, 33, theft of property fourth degree.

Dec. 29

-William Matthew Lawson, 34, failure to appear.

-Antonio Letae Cunningham, 41, failure to appear (four counts).

Dec. 31

-Venas Renea Smith, 29, possession of a controlled substance (two counts), possession of marijuana, carrying a pistol without a permit.

-Devin Tyler Wooley, 22, possession of a controlled substance (two counts), possession of marijuana, carrying pistol without permit.

Helena

Jan. 5

-Armando Quintero, 33, failure to appear.

-Glen Alexander White, 51, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia-second offense.

Jan. 6

-Michael David Foster, 31, domestic violence third degree, criminal mischief second degree.

-Nannette Marie Foster, 31, disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace.

Jan. 7

-Douglas Lamar Bennett II, 39, harassment-simple assault.

Jan. 8

-Jim Bob Watley, 37, probation violation.

Jan. 9

-Kayla Michelle McLeod, 32, DUI-alcohol.

-Connor Norton Brown, 27, DUI-alcohol.

Montevallo

Jan. 6

-Michael Aaron Ledbetter, 26, of Montevallo, dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia and dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana.

Jan. 7

-Jaden Alexander Moore, assault-aggravated assault police officer, assault-domestic-harassment-family and obstructing police-RA resisting arrest.

-Michael Javon Fulgham, public order crimes-AW alias writ of arrest.

Jan. 8

-Christopher Devon Gaines, PI appears in public place under the influence.

-Cambrashia Vontaine Brazzell, traffic-FTA contempt of court-failing to appear.

Jan. 9

-Thomas Earl Williams, 39, of Montevallo, assault-domestic-harassment-family and assault-domestic-menacing-gun.

Jan. 10

-Brady Glen Hamer, 24, of Montevallo, traffic-driving under the influence (alcohol).

Pelham

Dec. 6

-Shantobian K. Hill, 38, of Birmingham, drugs-marijuana.

Dec. 7

-Jeffery E. Williams, 71, of Birmingham, traffic-speed above 70 MPH-interstate highway.

Dec. 8

-Zachary J. Vaughn, 27, of Inverness, FTA-traffic.

Dec. 10

-Demarcus L. Hill, 39, of Hoover, traffic-FTA-contempt of court-failing to appear traffic.

Dec. 11

-Da’Varius R. Sparks, 21, of Birmingham, FTA-speeding.

-Angel R. Thompson, 36, of Mulga, FTA-traffic.

Dec. 12

-Javon Q. Rogers, 25, of Phenix City, FTA-traffic.

-Brooke M. Hill, 37, of Montevallo, FTA-traffic.

Jan. 3

-Tracey Patterson, 49, of Helena, drug paraphernalia, use of possession, delivery or sale and unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

-Marco Rendon Guevara, 19, of Pelham, unlawful acts and offenses, penalties-liquor-minor consumption.

-Frank Carpenter, 37, of Leeds, traffic-DWS driving while license suspended.

Jan. 4

-Yosef Geabov, 35, of Pelham, traffic-FTA contempt of court-failing to appear traffic.

-Luz Harbin, 42, of Birmingham, traffic-display of invalid insurance.

-Stephen Holsomback, 31, of Montevallo, traffic-DWS driving while license suspended.

-Jeremy Whitfield, 29, of Alabaster, traffic-DWS driving while license suspended.

-William Jackson, 48, of Deatsville, theft of property in the second degree-TOP 2, $1,500-$2,500.

-Donald Mount, 33, of Greenville, theft of property in the second degree-miscellaneous theft.

Jan. 5

-Anna Wesson, 22, of Vance, traffic-driving without first obtaining drivers license.

-Kristina Sims, 34, of Jemison, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances.

Jan. 6

-Paul McBrayer, 42, of Columbiana, period of probation, termination of probation, violation.

-Efren Garza, 35, of Bessemer, traffic-driving without first obtaining drivers license.

Jan. 7

-Elizabeth Andrews, 31, of Calera, traffic-follow to close.

Jan. 8

-Jarrod White, 33, of Pelham, traffic-expired license, traffic-DWET operating vehicle with expired tag and drug paraphernalia, use or possession, delivery or sale.

-Terra Abernathy, 26, of Adamsville, traffic-FTRV failure to register vehicle.

-Tracy Miele, 53, of Irondale, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

Jan. 9

-Toney Myers, 24, of Maylene, traffic-FTA contempt of court-failing to appear traffic.

-Christopher Talley, 45, of Birmingham, traffic-DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

-Simon Ngale, 29, of Vestavia Hills, traffic-FTRV failure to register vehicle.