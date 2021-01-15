January 16, 2021

Marriages for the week of Jan. 17, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 1:20 pm Friday, January 15, 2021

The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Jan. 4-8:

-Brandon Clark Reiter to Krista Nicole Contreras.

-Marcia Lorene Maddox to Billy Wayne Harris.

-James Mason O’Daniel to Allyssa Jordan Gentry.

-Patricia L. Garver to Donald D. Muccio.

-Debra Ann Erwin to Michael Wayne Erwin.

-Kevin James Bishop to Ramona Livia Radu.

-Ashley Nicole Barnett to Chasity Nicole Herron.

-Samantha Jo Acton to Kaitlin Michelle Nelson.

-Richard O’Reilly Sprouse to Bethney Erin Prestage.

-Lydia Kathleen Woods to Stephen Chase Robertson.

-Kelvin J. Braxton to Marquita M. Banks.

-Allen Lee Oden to Sarah Beth Ward.

-David Salomon Fuentes to Imelda Corral.

-Glenn D. Newton to Patricia Ann Hood.

-Tai Hoang Ngo to Thuy Bao Nguyen.

-Maurice Thomas Adkins to Billie Jean Lindsay.

-Cindy Lynn Barrow to Robert Horton Kibler.

-Stevie Michelle McLaurin to Joshua Lynn Shelton.

-Michael Hagan Joiner to Kaylen Renee Wheeler.

-Ross William Marks to Genevieve Elizabeth Gunnells.

-Alex Dramaine Cox to Cicely Denise Myrick.

-Kaitlyn Renee Opal to Jonathan Silas Gibbs.

-James Michael Weldon to Fengyan Yu.

-Jared Palmer Rohm to Angela Rose Snider.

-Bradford Wayne Marsh to April Michele Brown.

-Michael Andrew Clark to Esteban Jessica Montes De Oca.

-Chris Pitchford to Brittany Lynn Case.

-Cory Robin Pierce to Tracy Marie King.

-Tyler Austin McNickle to Frances Diane Grimes.

-Joshua Joseph Yeackle to Margaret Lane Merritt.

-James Tucker Eubanks to Sarah Elizabeth Roberts.

-Richard Thomas Callaway to Brittany Carol Toole.

-Kerri Dale Stagner to Kelsey Ann Allen.

-Kevin Eugene Green to Andrian Shenice Penn.

-Saskia Larsen to Martin Calhoun Williams.

-James Harold Gwin to Venius Joy Turner.

-Jonathan Michael Bulger to Kelsie Brooke Owenby.

-Noelio Barrios Garcia to Maricela Vasquez Reynoso.

