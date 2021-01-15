Sheriff’s reports for the week of Jan. 17, 2021
The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Dec. 21-31, 2020:
Dec. 21
-Harassment from the 400 block of Kinnebrew Drive, Chelsea.
Dec. 22
-Harassment, public lewdness from the 10400 block of Chelsea Road.
-Incident from Meadow Drive, Birmingham.
-Terrorist threats from the 100 block of Woodward Drive, Indian Springs.
Dec. 23
-Miscellaneous incident from the 700 block of Heatherwood Drive, Birmingham.
-Property damage from the 700 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham. A 2016 BMW 428I was damaged.
-Theft of property from the 1000 block of Indian Trail, Indian Springs. A handicap sign was stolen.
-Property damage from the 0 block of Greenhill Parkway, Birmingham. A 2015 Honda Civic sustained $400 in damages.
-Incident from the 2600 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Valentine Trail, Wilsonville. Five fishing rods, a small heater, small fan, wooden rocking chair and a small wooden table were stolen.
-Incident from the 1100 block of Valentine Trail, Wilsonville.
-Domestic investigation from the 200 block of Horseback Trail, Shelby.
-Harassment from Walmart, U.S. 280, Chelsea.
-Property damage from Shelby County 11 and Shelby County 36, Chelsea.
-Duty to remain on scene of accident from the 12000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A 2011 Hyundai Elantra was damaged.
-Criminal mischief from the 2900 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea. A bathroom mirror and ceiling sheetrock were damaged.
-Harassment from the 10000 block of Chelsea Road, Chelsea.
-Assault from the 100 block of Christy Drive, Shelby. Two knives were confiscated.
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 0 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham. A Michael Kors purse with matching wallet valued at $850, Apple AirPods valued at $200, miscellaneous Christmas gifts valued at $336 and various cards were stolen.
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property fourth degree from the 800 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham. A leather wallet and contents valued at $30, Shelby County pistol permit, debit card, $25 in cash and an Olight PL Pro weapon light valued at $150 were stolen.
-Identity theft from the 1300 block of West McDermitt Drive, Allen, Texas.
Dec. 24
-Domestic investigation from the 2800 block of Inverness Cliffs, Birmingham.
-Incident from the 60 block of Gibson Road, Columbiana.
-Criminal mischief third degree from the 5500 block of Double Oak Mountain Lane, Birmingham. Grass was damaged.
-Theft of property from the 3200 block of Shelby County 26, Alabaster. U.S. currency totaling $2,750 was stolen.
-Incident from the 1000 block of Evan Circle, Chelsea.
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 400 block of South Highland Ridge Lane, Chelsea. A Ruger 9-millimeter handgun valued at $300 and a Cabela’s hunting jacket valued at $200 were stolen.
Dec. 25
-Domestic investigation from the 5100 block of Shelby County 28, Columbiana.
-Property damage, theft of property from the 3300 block of Shelby County 28, Columbiana. A Furrion TV and Sony radio were damaged, and a blanket and heated blanket were stolen.
-Death investigation from the 1400 block of Shelby County 277, Helena.
-Domestic violence from Paradise Circle, Shelby.
-Harassment from the 25000 block of Alabama 145.
-Rape from the 3400 block of Shelby County 28, Columbiana.
-Death investigation from the 300 block of Gould Road, Columbiana. A green leafy substance (.5 gram) and a homemade smoking device were recovered.
-Domestic violence-harassment from the 11200 block of Kenly Way, Birmingham.
Dec. 26
-Fire investigation from the 2400 block of Indian Lake Drive, Birmingham.
-Criminal mischief from the 3200 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham. A 2018 Chevy Malibu sustained $200 in damages.
-Runaway juvenile from the 2200 block of Massey Road, Saginaw.
-Suicide attempt from the 0 block of Morris Estates Drive, Wilsonville.
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 2400 block of Springfield Loop West, Birmingham. A leather purse valued at $200 and debit card were stolen; a passenger side window was shattered.
Dec. 27
-Attempting to elude, improper lane usage from Alabama 25 at Stone Drive, Wilsonville.
-Domestic investigation from the 6000 block of Sioux Lane, Birmingham.
-Domestic investigation from the 200 block of Shelby County 270, Maylene.
-Property damage from the 33000 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville. A 2018 Ford Fiesta was damaged.
-Criminal mischief from the 1000 block of Paradise Cove, Wilsonville. A brick mailbox sustained $2,000 in damages.
-Burglary, fraudulent use of credit or debit card from the 16000 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby. Money totaling $82 was stolen.
-Theft of property from the 300 block of Carlow Lane, Birmingham. A Stihl concrete saw valued at $1,059.95 was stolen.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 7900 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea. Cash totaling $15.09, food stamp card transaction totaling $200, important documents and miscellaneous items were stolen.
Dec. 28
-Property damage from Chelsea Road and Forrest Oaks Drive, Chelsea. A 2018 Chevy Tahoe sustained $50 in damages.
-Domestic investigation from the 2000 block of Shelby Forest Cove, Chelsea.
-Civil dispute from the 8000 block of Shelby County 55, Harpersville.
-Miscellaneous information from the 3100 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham.
-Property damage from the 400 block of Doug Baker Boulevard, Hoover. A 2017 Jeep Wrangler was damaged.
-Property damage from Caldwell Mill Road at Stonehenge Road, Birmingham. A 2016 Chevy Silverado was damaged.
-Burglary from the 400 block of Polo Trace, Chelsea. A pair of Air Jordans valued at $400 and a green pair of Nike shoes valued at $150 were stolen.
-Theft of property from the 4500 block of Buttewoods Lane, Birmingham. A Smith & Wesson firearm valued at $350 was stolen.
-Fraudulent use of credit or debit card, identity theft from the 200 block of South River Road, Shelby. Cash totaling $60 was stolen.
-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Merrywood Lane, Sterrett.
Dec. 29
-Minor in consumption of alcohol from the 1900 block of Shelby County 441, Wilsonville.
-Discharging firearm, etc., into occupied building from the 2000 block of Alabama 25, Montevallo. Vinyl siding and a glass storm door were damaged.
-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana from the 5300 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A white powdery substance (.2 gram) a white solid substance (.1 gram), Suboxone, a green leafy substance (1.1 grams) and a homemade glass pipe with residue were recovered.
-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 31000 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville. A mirror was damaged.
-Domestic investigation from the 2000 block of Shelby Forest Cove, Chelsea.
-Found property from the 5500 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. An Alabama driver’s license was recovered.
-Civil matter from the 11000 block of Bear Creek Road, Sterrett. $1,800 was transferred through Venmo.
-Incident from the 11000 block of Shelby County 280, Chelsea.
-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from Shelby County 61 at Shelby County 56, Wilsonville. A plastic baggy containing a white crystal-like substance (0.3 gram) and a plastic baggy containing powdery residue were confiscated.
-Criminal mischief third degree from Shelby County 62 and Shelby County 473, Vincent. A 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee was damaged.
-Theft of property from the 3300 block of Sunny Meadows Court, Birmingham. Amounts of $710 and $900 were stolen via Zelle money app payments.
-Property damage from Crestwell Road near Bakers Grove Church, Vincent. A 2012 Nissan Sentra was damaged.
-Permitting dogs to run at large, civil dispute from the 100 block of Hunters Lane, Vandiver.
-Theft of property, criminal mischief from the 100 block of Holly Lane, Sterrett. Approximately $1,120 in cash was stolen, and a small Sentry fireproof safe valued at $65 was damaged.
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property fourth degree from the 90 block of Nelson Circle, Montevallo. A wallet and various cards were stolen.
Dec. 30
-Incident from the 300 block of Talon Drive, Birmingham.
-Domestic investigation from the 400 block of Riverhills Business Park, Birmingham.
-Unlawful possession of marijuana from the Chelsea Water Tower at Chelsea Park, Chelsea. Approximately 5 grams of marijuana in a plastic bag was confiscated.
-Incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.
-Theft of property from the 600 block of Shelby County 308, Shelby. An electric heater valued at $50 was stolen.
-Domestic investigation from the 2300 block of Shelby County 28, Columbiana.
-Public intoxication from the 4000 block of Shelby County 10, Montevallo.
-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from U.S. 280 and Meadowlark Drive, Birmingham. A crystal-like substance (1.1 grams) and two used syringes with residue were reported.
-Fire investigation from the 20 block of Selma Road, Montevallo. An out building sustained $500 in damages and an unknown miscellaneous property sustained $500 in damages.
-Criminal trespass from the 10000 block of Shelby County 41 South.
-Incident from the 400 block of Kinnebrew Drive, Chelsea.
-Missing person from the 60 block of AL-Youth Drive, Westover.
-Identity theft from the 100 block of Shelby County 93, Helena.
Dec. 31
-Theft of property from an unknown location in Shelby County. A male chihuahua valued at $300 was stolen.
-Violation of protection order from the 2100 block of First Avenue West, Helena.
-Vehicle versus deer from the 5400 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. A 2015 Kia Forte EX was damaged.
-Harassment from the 2100 block of Forest Lakes Lane, Sterrett.
-Property damage from the 7200 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. A Ford F-150 sustained $500 in damages.
-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 2200 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham. A 2019 Nissan Altima was reported.
-Domestic violence, criminal trespass from the 8000 block of Alabama 155, Montevallo.
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 16000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham. Various DeWalt brand tools at a combined value of $2,100 were stolen.
-Menacing from the 3000 block of Shadow Oaks Way, Wilsonville.
-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 2200 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham. A 2019 Nissan Altima was reported.
-Violation of protection order from the 2100 block of First Avenue West, Helena.
Sheriff’s reports for the week of Jan. 10, 2021
The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Dec. 16-22, 2020: Dec. 16... read more