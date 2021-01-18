Hillsboro neighborhood to host Mardi Gras parade

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

HELENA — Residents in the Hillsboro neighborhood of Helena will get a chance to take in the festivities and traditions of Mardi Gras as they host their first annual Mardi Gras parade on Saturday, Feb 13.

According to Jennifer Pickering, who is helping organize the event through the neighborhood’s social committee, the parade will be a fun, family-friendly event with a variety of activities that everyone can enjoy.

“The route will run from the new Lee Springs park, through the historic section of Hillsboro, making the square and ending at the clubhouse,” Pickering said. “All are invited to participate by decorating a golf cart, making a float or just walking.”

Anyone who wants to participate just needs to line up at the park at 1 p.m. and bring goodies to throw to onlookers.

“We would love to have boy scouts, girl scouts, dance/baton troops, cheer squads, bands, etc.,” Pickering said. “The balcony families in the historic Hillsboro square will be throwing goodies, beads and other things.”

Aside from the parade, there will be music from a professional DJ at the clubhouse and food trucks for residents to enjoy while celebrating Mardi Gras.

“Floats and costumes will be judged and prizes will be awarded, including best ride, best Mardi Gras Outfit, best decorated house,” Pickering said. “The mayor will be on hand to crown the Queen and King of Mardi Gras, who will preside over next year’s parade, and the Helena Belles will be representing.”

Pickering said that they are encouraging local businesses to participate as well whether by taking part in the parade or bringing goodies to throw out. She added that they are more than welcome to give out promotional materials.

This event is being put on by the Hillsboro Social committee, and they are asking that COVID-19 safety guidelines are followed.