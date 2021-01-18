Hillsboro School offering virtual open house

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

HELENA — Parents seeking an alternative to traditional public or private schooling for their children will have an opportunity to explore the offerings of The Hillsboro School, a Montessori institution for students of all grades, during a virtual open house on Feb. 11.

The virtual open house will take place at 6 p.m., which will provide an overview of the school’s offerings.

According to Dorothy Ewing, operations director, as a school based on the Montessori method of education, Hillsboro School emphasizes choices and individual instruction over methods employed by traditional schools.

“They earn independence and gain confidence in solving problems on their own. As a result, Hillsboro students learn to persist when solutions do not come easily,” Ewing said. “In multi-age classrooms, students learn leadership, community and collaboration as well as academics.”

The school hopes that the virtual open house will give parents and students a look at the benefits that Hillsboro offers.

“Hillsboro students learn how to learn, and develop a curiosity that lasts a lifetime. The low student-to-teacher ratio ensures that students receive individual instruction,” Ewing explained. “Students gain the confidence to ask questions to understand what is being taught, instead of rote memorization.”

Typically, Montessori based schools focus on younger children; however, the Hillsboro School is available to children all the way up to 12th grade, which is something they want to highlight with this open house.

Those interested in participating in the open house can get more information in an invitation by emailing Ewing at dewing@thehillsboroschool.org.