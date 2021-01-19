Vincent wins back to back area games

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

VINCENT – The Vincent Yellow Jackets have now strung together two wins in a row for just the second time this season, and it came at the perfect time.

The Jackets took down Fayetteville on Jan. 12 and followed that up with a second win in a row against B.B. Comer on Friday, Jan. 15. But most importantly, the two-game win streak occurred in area play, which evened the team’s area record at 2-2 this season.

Vincent, who has lost 10 games by 13 points or less, found a way to win both games in tight fashion by taking down Fayetteville 71-61 and B.B. Comer 63-54.

It also marked a redemption win against Comer after the Jackets fell to them a week earlier by one point.

Against Fayetteville, the Jackets took a 27-point lead late in the third quarter and got the opportunity to get several players more experience ahead of an important stretch to close the season.

They held on to win by 10, but the experience can become in valuable while trying to chase down an area championship. Tae McGregor led the way with 19 points in the game two rebounds and four steals.

Following that impressive performance, the Jackets came back against B.B. Comer and got strong performances from the entire team, but especially from Ty’Qun Goodman and McGregor, who combined for 36 points in the 63-54 win.

The win, however, didn’t come easily.

Vincent was forced to battle back in the game after falling behind early in the matchup.

Comer came out and took a 15-10 lead at the end of the first quarter and eventually extended the advantage to eight points at 22-14 early in the second quarter.

But from the midway mark of the second quarter on, the Jackets switched into a new gear.

They went on an 11-0 run to take a 25-22 advantage, which allowed them to take a 27-25 lead into the half after outscoring B.B. Comer 13-3 down the stretch of the second period.

Vincent never did trail the rest of the game, but it still took a while before the Yellow Jackets could build a comfortable lead.

The advantage remained less than five for much of the third quarter, but the Jackets eventually ended the frame on a 6-2 run to take a 44-37 lead into the fourth.

And in the final quarter, they did exactly what they needed to by starting with a 5-0 run to take a 12-point lead early in the period. From there, the deficit became too much for B.B. Comer as Vincent closed out the nine-point victory.

The Yellow Jackets went from scoring 10 points in the opening quarter to scoring 17 or more in each quarter the rest of the game.

Goodman led the way with 22 points in the game thanks to 9-10 shooting from the field. He also added eight rebounds and two assists.

McGregor added 14 points with five steals, two assists and two rebounds. KJ Youngblood and Blake Allums each added seven points.