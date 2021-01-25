Gardens of Pelham assisted living under new ownership

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

PELHAM — The Gardens of Pelham has long been a staple of the community as one of the top assisted living facilities in Shelby County due to their ability to provide long-term care to seniors. Now, the assisted living facility will be under new ownership.

After being purchased by Montgomery-based Cavalier Senior Living, the goal moving forward is to help build a safe environment and continue to create a positive impact at the facility.

Cavalier CEO Brad Eisemann said that during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, seniors in assisted living facilities have been among the most vulnerable communities, and this move is designed to not only facilitate a safe environment for those seniors, but to make a positive impact in the community going forward.

“All assisted living communities and front-line health care professionals have faced tremendous challenges during the past 10 months coping with the coronavirus,” Eisemann said. “Mary Neff and her staff have done an excellent job of creating a sense of normalcy for the residents.”

One of the biggest worries that has been born out of the pandemic is the need to protect seniors might also lead to them feeling isolated and suffering when it comes to emotional and communal issues. However, the Gardens of Pelham has been able to properly address this over the last year.

“The caregivers at the Gardens of Pelham have provided vital resources for their senior residents during this time,” Eisemann said. “The Gardens of Pelham has followed the CDC safety guidelines while providing daily emotional support, preventing social isolation and offering entertaining activities.”

Neff and other administration at the facility feel that this move will do nothing but help increase their ability to continue providing quality care for residents, especially during such a tough time.

“The Gardens of Pelham has provided excellent care to our residents for the past seven years and we are excited over the recent acquisition by Cavalier Senior Living,” Neff explained. “We look forward to working closely with the leadership team of Cavalier Senior Living and offering the seniors of Pelham a safe, secure and loving environment.”

The new ownership went into effect on Jan. 1, and moving forward, the facility and Cavalier hope to be able to be a positive influence in the life of residents through their experience of 20 years in the senior-living field, as well as providing broad support to Neff and the staff.

“Let me assure the Pelham community that our plans for the future are positive ones. Cavalier Senior Living is deeply committed to the safety and happiness of the senior residents,” Eisemann said.