Land transactions for the week of Jan. 24, 2021

The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from Jan. 8-14:

Jan. 8

-Susan Kowalski to David Antonio Diaz, for $189,000, for Lot 18 in Plantation South First Sector Amended Map.

-DAL Properties LLC to Gavrila N. Klein, for $404,900, for Lot 2425 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae.

-RC Birmingham LLC to ARG IV Borrower LLC, for $5,522,423.09, for Lots 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33, 34, 35, 36 and 37 in Town Side Square Sector Two Final Plat.

-Alliance Wealth Builders Inc. to Gerardo Caballero, for $217,000, for Lot 3 in Butte Woods Ranch Addition to Altadena Valley.

-Levi A. Blanchard to Daniel Joseph Engle, for $272,000, for Lot 120 in Willow Oaks.

-Andrew Grady Linn to Rebecca Lynn Robinson Lucas, for $489,240, for property in Section 27, Township 19, Range 2 West.

-Jerline Scott to Sue S. Hope, for $100, for property in Section 4, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Strong Capital Partners LLC to Yellowleaf Farm LLC, for $350,000, for property in Section 20, Township 20 South, Range 1 West and probably in Section 21, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-TL Development LLC to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $510,000, for Lots 301, 302, 303, 304, 305, 306, 307, 308, 328, 329, 330 and 331 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 2.

-Blake Tennyson to Chelsea E. Cox, for $181,500, fo rLot 1 in Riverview Subdivision.

-Courtney Brush to George Faison, for $185,000, for Lot 39 in Spring Gate Sector One Phase Two.

-Lindsay P. McKee to Gregory P. Crutcher, for $645,000, for Lot 28 in Greystone 7th Sector Phase IV.

-Adrienne Vanderford to Marc Edward Werner, for $250,000, for Lot 24 in Dearing Downs 5th Sector.

-Julie M. Walls to Kayla L. Tennyson, for $299,000, for Lot 1 in Borden Acres.

-Reese Eddie Ervin to Empire Homes LLC, for $25,000, for property in Section 35, Township 21, Range 3 West.

-William M. and Dorothy D. Schroeder Irrevocable Trust and Downs Family Trust 2012 to Roy Dallas Downs, for $99,900, for property in Section 7, Township 22 South, Range 2 East.

-D R Horton Inc. to Justin Ware, for $269,300, for Lot 1502 in Chelsea Park 15th Sector.

-Susan Shane Gates to Tina Franklin, for $60,000, for property in Section 15, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Charlotte H. George to Richard H. Greene, for $402,000, for Lot 21 in Deerwood Lake.

Jan. 11

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Crystal Hopson, for $281,985, for Lot 56 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Jacob E. Johnson to William H. McCulla, for $169,700, for Lot 385 in Village at Polo Crossings Sector 1.

-D R Horton Inc. to Matthew Karal Ross, for $335,000, for Lot 45 in Creekview Sector 1.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Angelique McClure, for $249,625, for Lot 1553 in Chelsea Park 15th Sector.

-David Baltscheit to Richard N. George, for $290,000, for Lot 81 in Edenton a Condominium 4th Amended Condominium.

-Robert T. Tolbert to Robert T. Tolbert, for $253,080, for Lot 4 in Carleton Estates.

-Gwen Ramsey to Cerberus SFR Holdings V LP, for $162,000, for Lot 19 in Waterford Village Sector 4.

-Nasir Janmohammad to Shamsher Ladhani, for $215,000, for Lot 43 in Chase Plantation 4th Sector.

-Richard P. Kline to Adam Patrick Kline, for $249,600, for property in Section 7, Township 22 South, Range 2 West and property in Section 8, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Charles Gregory Ellis to Samantha Lynn Ellis, for $117,690, for property in Section 12, Township 20 South, Range 4 West.

-Torie Brook Rinehart Nix to Rachel Minor Morris, for $120,000, for property in Section 11, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Benjamin Hodgson to Benjamin Hodgson, for $93,850, for Lot 28 in Meadow Brook Townhomes Phase III.

-Benjamin Hodgson to Benjamin Hodgson, for $350,920, for Lot 1 in Applecross.

-Chris Ragsdale to Stephanie Tompkins Lee, for $200,100, for Lot 435 in Wyndham Rockhampton Sector Phase II.

-Amy G. Orear to Jason Edwards, for $600,000, for Lot 2522 in Brook Highland 25th Sector.

-Kathryn Damron to Kim B. Slay, for $387,000, for Lot 373 in Caldwell Crossings Third Sector.

-Alan J. Ingram to Holly Gunter Ingram, for $127,750, for Lot 38 in Meadow Brook 9th Sector.

-Mary Moran to Antoinette Geer, for $490,000, for Lot 65 in Heatherwood 4th Sector 1st Addition.

-D R Horton Inc. to Takisha Denise Alvis, for $322,110, for Lot 64 in Creekview Sector 1.

-Chad Vandervort to Ryan Williams, for $219,000, for Lot 109 in Amberley Woods 4th Sector.

-Dominick J. Santoro to Melissa McCormick, for $348,100, for Lot 33 in Indian Valley Second Sector.

-Benjamin Williams Hodgson to Benjamin Hodgson, for $194,600, for Lot 12 in Meadow Brook Third Sector.

-Benjamin Hodgson to Benjamin Hodgson, for $194,900, for Lot 18 in Town of Adam Brown Amended Map of a Resurvey of Lots 18 thru 22 of Block 1.

-Banjamin Williams Bodgson to Benjamin Williams Hodgson, for $93,850, for Lot 28 in Meadow Brook Townhomes Phase III.

-James Dover Johnson to Dustin S. Headley, for $350,000, for Lot 5 in Shelby Shores Bentley Addition.

-Laurie Brown to Joseph Kulovitz, for $625,000, fo rLot 34 in High Chaparral Sector B.

-Carla C. Orr to Courtney Gayle Jacks, for $185,000, for Lot 749 in Waterford Village Sector 5 Phase 4.

-Amanda Hawkins to Tia Lambert, for $185,000, for Lot 112 in Reserve at Timberline.

Jan. 12

-Rising Tide Homes LLC to Barp June 2016 LLC, for $3,780,482, for Lot 13 in Meadows Plat 2 Revised.

-Jimmy Ray Bridges to Jose Rosas, for $173,500, for Lot 129 in Stonebriar Phase 1 Resurvey.

-Robin Michelle Powell to Rachel K. Hull, for $155,000, for Lot 70 in Triple Springs First Sector First Addition.

-Tiffany S. Hall to CF KL Assets 2019 1 LLC, for $142,350, for Lot 2 in Plantation South Third Sector Phase II Resurvey of Lots 2, 3 and 4 in Block 7.

-Heather L. Rutherford to Daniel Todd Evans, for $168,000, for Lot 10 in Kensington Place Phase 1 Sector 1.

-Steven H. Allen to Christina Burke Jordan, for $152,000, for Lot 74 in Rocky Ridge Townhomes Phase One.

-Noblebank and Trust to Reel Entertainment LLC, for $10, for property in Section 27, Township 19 South, Range 2 East, property in Section 22, Township 19 South, Range 2 East and property in Section 23, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to M. Bradford Chambers, for $391,180, for Lot A-71 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 1 Phase 2.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Elaine Haggard, for $349,900, for Lot 6085 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 6.

-Taylor Smith to Angie H. Davis, for $333,000, for Lot B in Sunny Meadows Phase Three.

-Lonnie R. Layton to Levi McLean Layton, for $150,000, for Lot 11 in Green Valley Third Sector.

-Edward N. Burg to Robert Heinke, for $580,000, for Lot 140 in Greystone 1st Sector Phase II.

-Pamela G. Rasberry to Kaela Hancock, for $305,000, for Lot 2 in Cottages of Brook Highland.

-Gwen E. Merritt to Charles Randall Merritt, for $273,400, for Lot 9 in Greystone Farms Terrace Hills Final Plat.

-Alabamhome LLC to Spring Rock Construction Company Inc., for $3,477.83, for property in Section 6, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Caleb Matthew Wall to Peggy J. Wall, for $96,900, for Lot 9 in Willow Creek Phase Two.

-D R Horton Inc. to Erica M. Deloach, for $272,015, for Lot 230 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 1.

-Mattie M. Thomas to Larry Guadulupe Astudillo, for $20,000, for property in Section 16, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Delores Adkins to Larry Guadalupe Astudillo, for $52,500, for property in Section 6, Township 24 North, Range 13 East.

-Gilbert M. Simas to Fatimas Reality Group De LLC, for $232,940, for Lot 16 in Nottingham Phase 3 Resurvey of Lots 14 thru 17 and Lot D Detention Pond.

-Ryan Andrew Kukelhan to Terri Hooks Gunnarson, for $212,000, for Lot 5 in Willow Oaks.

-Embridge Homes LLC to Whitney Smith, for $408,261, for Lot 616 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6A.

-Cornerstone Building LLC to Harrison Grey Domingue, for $475,237, for Lot 22-62 in Highland Lakes 22nd Sector Phase II.

-Embridge Homes LLC to John Ragland, for $449,900, for Lot 480 in Lake Wilborn Phase 4B Mixed Use Subdivision Final Plat.

-Sherman Industries Inc. to Coshatt Properties, for $240,000, for Lot 7 in Jessica Ingram Survey.

-Embridge Homes LLC to Joshua Marlin Hickman, for $467,956, for Lot 608 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6A.

-Embassy Homes LLC to Bryant Turner, for $471,488, for Lot 805 in Chelsea Park Eighth Sector Phase One.

-Ron Parker to Andrew Tyler Elliott, for $320,000, for Lot 1425 in Highland Lakes 14th Sector.

-Embassy Homes LLC to Cody Steven Lewis, for $325,873, for Lot 11-34 in Chelsea Park 11th Sector.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Bradley Michael McCain, for $298,900, for Lot 7-185 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Third Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Kamlesh Chunilal Vasanjee to Mary Louise Williamson, for $250,500, for Lot 2072 in Old Cahaba Phase V 6th Addition.

-William R. Webster to Rebecca Hester Yancey, for $10, for Lot 2 in Ridge Point.

Jan. 13

-Joseph Grant Martin to Lisa K. Kacker, for $170,000, for Lot 677 in Forest Lakes 12 Sector.

-Gregory Scott Hicks to Joshua M. Osborne, for $455,000, for Lot 156 in Brook Highland Resubdivision of Lots 156 and 157.

-Greg A. Wood to Keven D. Swanson, for $48,000, for property in Section 25, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Mi Casa Finder LLC to Michael J. Slevin, for $417,000, for property in Section 34, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Martin T. Babb to Martin T. Babb, for $10, for Lot 27 in Woodford Amended Map.

-Julie A. Addiss to Garrett Proper, for $26,500, for Lot 14AA in Chelsea Estates Resurvey of Lot 14 and 14A of a Resurvey of Lots 16 and 15 of Chelsea Square and Acreage.

-E. Carol Nuckels to Pat Morrow, for $739,000, for Lot 33 in Legacy Place of Greystone.

-Cynthia D. Blackwell to Cynthia D. Blackwell, for $234,950, for Lot 507 in Caldwell Crossings Sector The Sanctuary Phase I.

-Amanda K. Odgers to Amanda McInerney, for $203,200, for property in Section 2, Township 21, Range 1 West.

-Stephen H. Stritikus to Maxine Stewart, for $191,000, for Lot 29 in Cedar Grove Sector 1 Phase 1.

-Western Properties LLC to Rachel Colvert Shuskey, for $129,000, for Lot 22 in Wilmont Gardens.

-Amelia McKnight to Southeastern Real Estate Investments LLC, for $96,000, for Lot 29 in Canyon Park Townhomes.

Jan. 14

-Patricia P. House to Wade Michalsky, for $120,000, for Lot 23 in Applegate Manor Resurvey of Lots 1-64, 89-104 and A-C.

-Lula Hester Norriss to Donald Trent Jones, for $57,000, for Lot 6 in Shaw Villas Phase I.

-Shelley Howanitz to ARVM 5 LLC, for $168,500, for Lot 7 in Rossburg Sector 1.

-Sarah Lynn Scott to Janice J. Pridgen, for $215,000, for Lot 16 in Stonehaven First Addition.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Kendrea B. Jones, for $525,284, for Lot 622 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6A.

-Aaron Davis to Jesse Stephen James, for $329,900, for property in Section 36, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Pramukh Swami LLC to Sahaj LLC, for $550,000, for property in Section 22, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Marcus W. May to Eyery Medina, for $52,500, for Lot 52 in Saddle Lake Farms Condominium.

-Total Therapy Plus Inc. to Alexander W. Norman, for $234,900, for Lot 21 in Town of Adam Brown Phase 2.

-Tall Timbers LLC to David Faught, for $135,000, for Lot 43 in Highlands of Chelsea Phase 1 Sector 2 Final Plat.

-Robert Wayne Dunavant to Mary J. Dean, for $252,500, for Lot 98 in Cottages at Chesser Phase II Amended Map.

-James Paul Gray to Robert Smith, for $219,500, for Lot 172 in Kensington Place Phase 2.

-United States Steel Corporation to City of Helena, for $1,250,000, for property in Section 16, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Caroline B. Crowe to Robert Pajer, for $274,900, for Lot 545 in Lake Forest Fifth Sector.

-Amanda Hendrix to Jeffrey Lewis Roquet, for $172,000, for Lot 14 in Wildewood Village Third Addition Amended Map.

-Pamela B. Thomas to Randy S. Thomas, for $428,700, for Lot 29 in River Highlands Resurvey of Lots 29 and 30.

-William R. Cobb to Megan C. Cobb, for $192,000, for Lot 33 in Willow Creek Phase Two.

-LGI Homes Alabama to CF KL Assets 2019 1 LLC, for $486,928, for Lot 142 and 143 in Lexington Parc Sector 2 Re Recorded.

-Kevin Lacasse to Vinh Vo, for $270,000, for Lot 1 in Bent River Commons 1st Sector.

-Douglas J. Wylie to David A. Roberts, for $630,000, for property in Section 10, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Toby Perkins to Lonnie David Campbell, for $319,000, for Lot 59 in Silverleaf Phase 1.

-Lynn B. Briggs to Anthony H. Oglesby, for $490,000, for property in Section 6, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Prominence Homes LLC to Tuscacal LLC, for $127,620, for Lot 26 in Wisteria Resurvey of Lot 26 and Common Area A and Boothe Property and Lots 18-19 and 26A.

-Cathy S. Burgess to Baltic Avenue Partners LLC, for $70,000, for Lot 13 in Triple Springs First Sector.

-Lake Providence Homeowners Association Inc. to Russ Gurley, for $44,856, for Lot 36 in Common Area Lake Providence.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Carol A. Kutik, for $474,000, for Lot 4001 in Abingdon by the River Phase 1.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Sarah K. McConnell, for $552,037, for Lot 627 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6A.