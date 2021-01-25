January 25, 2021

Marriages for the week of Jan. 24, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 8:16 pm Monday, January 25, 2021

The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Jan. 11-15:

-Michael Joseph Walton to Bonita Alison Smith.

-Jacob Harley Brantley to Emma Jewell Partridge.

-Anthony William Goggins to Jennifer Elizabeth Bryant.

-Brett Alexander Lewis to Jessica Suzanne Holt.

-Jimmy Wayne Palmer to Sherri Kay Palmer.

-Ricardo Hernandez to Ashley Pineda Duran.

-Joshua Alexander Colin to Antoinette Stachanna Dukes.

-Tiffany Postell to Leroy Clark.

-Cynthia Dian Jennings to Irby Lester Woodall.

-Paola Polet Flores to Jose Javier Marinez.

-Jody Drew Marxen to Tiffany Nicole Wade.

-Jesus Victor Esteban to Robin Ann Ries.

-Jeffrey Martin Comer to Carmen Elizabeth Winfield.

-Roy Lee Nix to Kathleen Charland Merchant.

-Jason Nicholas Masters to Mary Hayden Dennis.

-Fatisha Vonche Chatman to William Elston.

-Alixandria Brooke Williams to Joshua Franklin Wheeler.

-Shasta Leann Jones to Cikai Demetrius Shanks.

