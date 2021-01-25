Sheriff’s reports for the week of Jan. 24, 2021
The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Jan. 1-7:
Jan. 1
-Property damage from the 5000 block of Cahaba Valley Trace, Birmingham. A 2012 Acura TSX sustained $2,000 in damages.
-Suicide attempt from Shelby County 47, Columbiana.
-Miscellaneous incident from the 400 block of Hickory Hill Lane, Shelby.
-Harassing communications from the 3900 block of Shelby County 32, Wilsonville.
-DUI from Alabama 25 and Horton Code Road, Calera.
-Leaving scene of accident from the 3100 block of Andover Drive, Birmingham. A 1996 Nissan Maxima sustained $900 in damages.
-Domestic investigation from the 200 block of Rock School Road, Sterrett.
-Domestic investigation from the 1500 block of Shelby County 32.
-Criminal trespass first degree from the 6800 block of Shelby County 55, Wilsonville.
-Domestic investigation from the 300 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham.
-Incident from the 100 block of Pin Oak Drive, Chelsea.
-Vehicle versus deer from U.S. 280 in the area of Chelsea Park. A 2001 Jeep Liberty was damaged.
-Domestic violence third degree from the 3600 block of Bear Creek Road.
-Harassment from the 7000 block of Shelby County 49, Columbiana.
-Harassment from the 1700 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.
-Fraudulent use of debit card from the 400 block of Forest Lakes Drive, Sterrett. Money totaling $166.96 was stolen.
-Theft of property from the 7000 block of Shelby County 49, Columbiana. A bottle of prescription Adderall and a bottle of prescription Klonopin valued at a combined $40 were stolen.
-Theft of property from the 6700 block of Shelby County 55, Wilsonville. Firearms and accessories were stolen.
-Theft of property from the 6700 block of Shelby County 55, Wilsonville. A Charles Daly 1911 pistol valued at $600 was stolen.
-Harassing communications from the 3900 block of Shelby County 32, Wilsonville.
Jan. 2
-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from the 228-mile marker of I-65, Calera. A green leafy substance believed to be marijuana (3.1 grams) was recovered.
-Open container, unlawful possession of marijuana from the 228-mile marker of I-65, Calera. A green leafy substance believed to be marijuana (5.6 grams) was recovered.
-DUI from the 228-mile marker of I-65, Calera. A green leafy substance believed to be marijuana (5.6 grams) and a digital scale with residue were recovered.
-Giving false name or address to law enforcement from the 228-mile marker of I-65 South, Calera.
-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 100 block of Cahaba Park Circle, Birmingham. Methamphetamine (1.5 ounce) and a glass pipe with residue were confiscated.
-Incident from the 12000 block of Shelby County 280, Chelsea. A 2013 Mercedes C250 was damaged.
-Incident from the 400 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham.
-Incident from the 6400 block of Beaver Brook Cove, Birmingham.
-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 30 block of Autry Drive, Chelsea.
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft from the 6800 block of Shelby County 51, Chelsea. A firearm valued at $250, HP laptop valued at $1,000 and iPhone valued at $700 were stolen.
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft from the 6800 block of Shelby County 51, Chelsea. A wallet and contents valued at $20, debit card and key fob to Mazda CX-5 valued at $50 were stolen.
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 9000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea. A catalytic converter was stolen.
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft from the 6700 block of Shelby County 51, Chelsea. A Raven .25-caliber handgun valued at $250, debit card, credit card, lunch box valued at $10 and Shelby County pistol permit were stolen.
-Missing person from the 5100 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.
-Burglary from the 8000 block of Shelby County 55, Wilsonville. Savage 7-millimeter rifle valued at $600 was stolen.
Jan. 3
-Domestic investigation from the 2900 block of Shelby County 17, Montevallo.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 300 block of Murray Drive, Montevallo. A Troy Bilt pressure washer valued at $450 was stolen.
-Duty upon striking fixtures upon highway from the 4500 block of Chelsea Road, Columbiana.
-DUI from Shelby County 47 and Shelby County 78, Columbiana.
-Domestic investigation from the 5600 block of Double Tree Circle, Birmingham.
-Death investigation from the 500 block of Shelby County 406, Shelby.
-Attempt to commit a controlled substance crime from the 500 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham. An Adderall prescription was stolen.
-Burglary from the 4000 block of Shelby County 32, Chelsea. A door window was damaged.
-Incident from the 1000 block of First Street North, Alabaster.
-Burglary, theft of property from the 100 block of Parker Circle, Westover. A Smith & Wesson firearm valued at $350 was stolen.
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 200 block of Shelby County 221, Montevallo. A 2006 Mazda Miata 5 was damaged.
Jan. 4
-Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia from Evergreen Road at Shelby County 307, Shelby. A syringe with residue and a glass jar with residue were recovered.
-Discharging firearm into occupied vehicle from Gilmore Nick Circle and Vassar Circle, Montevallo. A 2004 Chevy Cavalier was damaged.
-Harassment from the 1000 block of Highland Lane, Birmingham.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 5400 block of U.S. 280 East, Birmingham. An Alabama license plate valued at $25 was stolen.
-Agency assist-Childersburg PD pursuit from U.S. 280 and Alabama 231, Harpersville.
-Domestic violence-harassment from the 200 block of Chelsea Station Drive, Chelsea.
-Domestic violence-harassment from the 200 block of Shelby County 335, Chelsea.
-Theft of property first degree from the 12000 block of Shelby County 43, Vandiver. A 2001 Chevy S-10 truck was stolen.
-Missing person-juvenile from the 3000 block of Old Stone Drive, Birmingham.
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 700 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham. A Taurus 9-millimeter firearm valued at $385 was stolen.
-Theft of property from the 1000 block of Shelby County 17, Montevallo. A trailer valued at $1,200 was stolen.
-Death investigation from the 1000 block of Mooney Road, Columbiana.
-Death investigation from the 400 block of Shelby County 416, Wilsonville.
Jan. 5
-Civil dispute from the 100 block of Second Avenue, Shelby.
-Harassment from the 100 block of Lake Chelsea Road, Chelsea.
-Credit cards illegally possessed from an unknown location.
-Torture or willful abuse of a child under 18 from the 4000 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea.
-Theft of property from the 10 block of Oakdale Drive, Montevallo. A catalytic converter was stolen.
-Burglary from the 300 block of Shelby County 338, Chelsea. A Trek mountain bike valued at $400 and a jar of coins worth approximately $50 were stolen.
-Incident from the 400 block of Hillander Drive, Hoover.
-Theft of services totaling $545 from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.
-Miscellaneous information from the 1500 block of Wingfield Court, Birmingham. A rape kit was confiscated.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Merchandise totaling $68.46 was stolen.
-Civil dispute from the 900 block of Shelby County 54, Montevallo.
-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 9000 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham.
Jan. 6
-Criminal mischief second degree from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A booking cell window sustained more than $500 in damages.
-Harassing communications from the 5000 block of Pinehurst Terrace, Birmingham.
-Harassing communications from the 5300 block of Huntcliff Road, Birmingham.
-Missing person from the 1200 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.
-Harassing communications from the 1000 block of Mountain Trace, Birmingham.
-Miscellaneous incident from the 200 block of Stonecreek Place, Calera. A Ruger 9-millimeter handgun and magazine were confiscated.
-Harassment from the 0 block of Shelby County 303, Shelby.
-Incident from the 500 block of Old Cahaba Drive, Helena.
-Theft of property third degree from an unspecified location in Wilsonville. A Discover Card was stolen.
-Death investigation from the 100 block of Sharpe Street, Sterrett.
-Theft of property from the 1000 block of Edenton Street, Birmingham. A business check with a value at $18,000 from Servis First Bank was stolen.
-Incident from the 5400 block of Woodford Drive, Birmingham. A firearm, magazine and four bullets were confiscated.
-Fire investigation from the 5200 block of Harvest Ridge Lane, Birmingham. Smoke damage and wall and ceiling damage in an upstairs bathroom was reported.
-Vehicle versus deer from the area of Caldwell Mill Road and Indian Crest Drive. A 2018 Ford F-150 was damaged.
-Incident from Spring Creek Road at Alex Mill Road, Montevallo. A 1995 Toyota Tercel was damaged.
-Incident from the 2600 block of Drennen Place, Birmingham.
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 3300 block of Westover Road, Westover. A Canon Mark V SLR digital camera valued at $3,300, Canon telephoto lens valued at $2,700, Canon 3TI digital camera valued at $440, body camera pro valued at $800 and a check with a value of $100 were stolen.
Jan. 7
-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (two counts) from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A syringe with suspected heroin, heroin (1.4 gram), meth (1.4 gram) and suspected Oxycodone (0.1 gram, 2 count) were confiscated.
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 9000 block of Chelsea Road, Columbiana. A Nebo flashlight valued at $35 was stolen.
-Criminal mischief from the 100 block of Forest Park Road, Sterrett.
-Incident from the 100 block of Bentley Circle, Shelby.
-Property damage from the 25000 block of Alabama 145, Columbiana. Three mailboxes and a trash can were damaged.
-Domestic violence from the 100 block of Birmingham Street, Wilton.
-Harassing communications from the 4000 block of Old Highway 280, Westover.
