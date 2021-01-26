Helena police arrest suspect after chase ends in Cahaba River

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

HELENA — Tyler Cornelius Jones of Helena was arrested after fleeing from Helena Police officers on Tuesday, Jan. 26, following a report of domestic violence.

According to a press release from HPD, an officer was flagged down by an unidentified female stating that she was being physically abused by Jones.

Officers made their way to the residence in the 4200 block of Old Cahaba Parkway, where Jones was questioned about the incident.

“During the course of speaking with the officers, the boyfriend provided officers with a false name and refused to answer additional questions related to the assault,” HPD shared in a press release.

When officers attempted to restrain him, Jones struggled and fled into the woods behind the residence.

After establishing a perimeter, HPD requested assistance from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office helicopter to help find Jones.

The helicopter immediately responded to the area and after only a few minutes, located the suspect hiding under brush on the bank of the Cahaba River using its FLIR (Forward Looking Infrared Camera).

Officers pursued Jones, who then jumped into the river to try and elude officers again.

This time, however, he tired out and eventually ended up back on the bank.

After the Helena Fire Department responded to the area with their rescue equipment, Jones was lifted back to the top of the river bank where officers were able to able to arrest him and take him into custody without incident.

Jones was examined by paramedics and then transported to Helena City Jail, before then being transferred to the Shelby County Jail.

Jones is charged with four counts including domestic violence by strangulation, interference with a domestic violence investigation, giving false identification and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement.

According to the Helena Police Department, his bonds will total $42,000 and he will be assigned a court date.

HPD also thanked the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in helping apprehend the suspect.