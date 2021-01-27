Pine Mountain development near 280 enters construction phase

WESTOVER – Work has begun on a new residential development that, when completed, will cover a large section of land near Old Highway 280 and the U.S. 280 corridor in Shelby County.

After many years of waiting on the economy to improve, Eddleman Corporation President and CEO Doug Eddleman and his team are moving forward with construction of their Pine Mountain community, a multi-faceted development comprising large acreage lots, smaller 1-acre lots and other amenities for future residents.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Eddleman said. “The marketplace is allowing us to launch the project now. This seems to be the right time to start.”

Described on its website as a “small, exclusive settlement surrounded by hundreds of acres of conservation easement land,” the Pine Mountain Preserve component of the project located off Hargis Drive will feature 22 farm lots each ranging from 20-38 acres in size.

Eddleman said about 18 of the 22 lots have already sold in what will be a private gated community.

Hiking and bridle trails are among the amenities slated for the next phase of development.

The Pine Mountain component of the project located off Old Highway 280 constitutes about 38 1-acre home lots in a more traditional neighborhood setting.

A mixture of home design plans will be available throughout the development, Eddleman said.

“We want the architecture to be in keeping with a historical traditional style,” he said. “We’re aiming for timeless design.”

Pine Mountain and Pine Mountain Preserve homes will be zoned for Chelsea Elementary, Chelsea Middle and Chelsea High schools.

The Pine Mountain project involves about 6,000 acres of land, although much of it remains vacant as construction has only recently begun.

By comparison, the Chelsea Park community – another Eddleman development on U.S. 280 – comprises about 1,500 acres.

Westover Mayor Larry Riggins said he is excited about the Pine Mountain project and its potential to bring more families—and thus, more support for local businesses—to Westover.

“This development has just come in and come up with a fantastic plan that fits our comprehensive plan to a T,” Riggins said. “I’m happy the wait is over. It’s going to be something we can all be proud of.”

Riggins said he and other city officials became aware of a developer buying the property in 2004, and the property was annexed into Westover several years later.

“It more than doubled the size of the Westover corporate limits,” Riggins said.

When the economic recession hit in 2008, the development’s plans were put on hold as the demand for new home lots in the area declined.

But now, even with the COVID-19 pandemic continuing, the housing market is healthy, and the need for more home sites is on the upswing.

“Today, our lot offerings in our Pine Mountain neighborhoods have the unique combination of space, privacy and convenience,” Eddleman said. “Pine Mountain is a special place where you can live on 20 acres and be at the local grocery in 3-4 minutes. We believe Pine Mountain, our sixth Highway 280 masterplan community, will build on our tradition of creating communities people love.”