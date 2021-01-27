SCAC holds gallery opening for juried art show

By SASHA JOHNS / Community Columnist

On the evening of Thursday, Jan. 21, a small group of artists and locals showed up to the Shelby County Art’s Council to celebrate the work of artists from all over the state of Alabama.

Each year, SCAC accepts submissions from artists in the categories of painting, drawing, mixed media, photography, and 3D work. This year they received 153 submissions, and of those, 73 made the cut to be judged by juror Nelson Grice.

While encouraged to safely distance, guests were treated to safely wrapped refreshments and the music of William Yarborough while they explored the work displayed in the EBSCO Fine Art Gallery. Among the guests were many of the artists themselves, available to chat with those curious about the various pieces.

Midway through the evening, those in attendance gathered in the Black Box Theater to find out which pieces won awards in the various categories. Backed up on piano by development coordinator and musician, Benny Ndalima, Executive Director Bruce Andrews began announcing the winners of each category chosen by Nelson Grice.

Best in Painting was awarded to Anna Lyle of Birmingham for her piece “Free Animal.” Best in Drawing went to Ashley Bond for her work named “Upward/Onward.” Best in Mixed Media was given to artist Xander Booker for his artistic rendering called “Alabama Theater.” Best in Photography was awarded to Butch Oglesby for his image named “Flagg 75.” Best in 3D was given to Tracie Noles-Ross for her sculpture titled “Black Sheep.” And finally, Best of Show was awarded to Jason Tanner Young for his work titled “Runners, Rudders, & Risers.” Each of these artists not only won ribbons but financial awards for their work.

In addition to the juried awards, the SCAC Directors choice award went to Jamison Harper for the painting titled “Vicinity Trope” and the SCAC Staff Choice award went to Leigh Ann Edmonds for the photograph titled “Rodeo.”

The work in this exhibit will be available to view in the EBSCO Fine Art Gallery at the Shelby County Arts Council Building in Columbiana through March 4. Gallery Hours are Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. To learn more or to plan your visit go to shelbycountyartscouncil.com where you can also find information on how to submit art for the upcoming Youth Juried Art Show which SCAC is now taking submissions for.