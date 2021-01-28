Pelham breaks ground on new Fire Station No. 3

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

PELHAM — The City of Pelham broke ground on its new Fire Station No. 3 on Tuesday, Jan. 26, which will help provide valuable fire and EMS services to the rapidly-growing western side of the city.

The new fire station will be located at 5952 Shelby County 11, and is scheduled to be completed by January 2022.

Pelham Fire Chief Mike Reid explained that this new station will be a state of the art facility that will allow his employees to better protect residents along the corridor as well as improve the department’s ability to provide fire, EMS and hazmat services

“We have a need to serve our citizens better down the Highway-11 corridor, as well as the Highway-36 corridor. This will definitely expand that means for us to deliver better service for them,” Reid said. “I am excited for my personnel, that they will have a state-of-the-art fire station that will better serve our needs as far as being a response for fire and EMS, as well as our hazmat responsibilities.”

As this area of Pelham continues rapid growth, it is more important than ever to ensure residents that they are safe and will have access to the important services PFD provides, according to City Council President Maurice Mercer.

“We recognize that Highway 11 remains one of the fastest growing sectors in our city, and though we have benefited from mutual aid in this area, the Pelham City Council feels it is important to have a fire station here to better serve our residents’ needs,” Mercer explained.

Mercer also said the new station might help with improved ratings with insurance premiums for residents.

This station will replace the current Fire Station No. 3 at 1297 Shelby County 52, which was built in 1990.

“This will allow the city fire department to improve its service along the highway-11 corridor. We will not be losing any of the current service, but it will allow us to expand,” Pelham City Manager Gretchen DiFante said. “Construction is expected to be completed in January 2022, and we are very excited and have waited a long time for this day.”

Mercer said that the goal was to use the land, which was donated by Grey Oaks Development back in 2016 to improve the quality of life for both the residents and the firefighters.

“This new station will be a win-win for the public and the firefighters who will now have a state-of-the-art facility to train in and be ready for action at a moment’s notice,” Mercer explained.