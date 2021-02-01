Marriages for the week of Jan. 31, 2021
The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Jan. 18-22:
-Margaret Ann Sherman to Harrison Hughes Floyd.
-Ronald Austin Bowen to Nicole Marie Watkins.
-Anthony Dewan Butler to Lenada Wynette James.
-Jason Norton Bush to Angela Michelle Partridge.
-Robert Alan Heinke to Stormi Amber Reeves.
-Emily Lauren Brooks to Jason Bennett Stedwell.
-Tristin Marie Hunt to Benjamin Andrew Harvey.
-Richard Joseph Robbins to Ana Theresa Lockhart.
-Robert Littlepage Martin to Emily Anne Trentacoste.
-Shanice Marie Butts to JeCory Wade Ross.
-Zachary Pierce Rowland to Jennifer Bailey Mills.
-Joseph Shawn King to Tonya Lee Buendtner.
-Justin Troy Price to Nicole Bullock Watkins.
-Caroline Rebecca Lowe to Jonathan Spencer Wright.
-Clyde Sampson Urdiales to Crista Erien Leigh Sisson.
