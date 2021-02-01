Police reports for the week of Jan. 31, 2021
The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from Dec. 1-31 and Jan. 14-26:
Alabaster
Jan. 15
-Information report from the 200 block of Port South Lane.
-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 7100 block of Alabama 119. An undisclosed amount of marijuana in two containers was confiscated.
-Property damage from the 300 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.
-Information report from the 1500 block of Kent Dairy Road.
-Information report from the 600 block of North Pelgue Boulevard, Waukegan, Illinois.
-Property damage from the 200 block of South Colonial Drive. A vehicle was damaged.
Jan. 16
-Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree from the 100 block of Shelby County 87. Undisclosed amounts of cocaine, marijuana and Hydrocodone and a straw were confiscated.
-Identity theft from the 600 block of Barkley Circle.
-Theft of lost property third degree, fraudulent use of credit or debit card from the 1700 block of Woodbrook Trace. A PNC Bank debit card and money totaling $602.95 were stolen.
-Robbery first degree, theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A Roku remote valued at $19.88 was stolen.
-DUI-combined substance, possession of drug paraphernalia from the 100 block of Big Oak Drive. A glass pipe with a burnt end was confiscated.
Jan. 17
-Harassment from the 1000 block of Shelby County 17.
-Theft of property third degree from the 1700 block of Woodbrook Circle. A 38-caliber semiautomatic handgun valued at $500 was stolen.
-DUI-alcohol from the 800 block of First Street North.
-Criminal mischief third degree from the 100 block of City Park Lane. A meter box valued at $50 was damaged.
-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 300 block of Chestnut Lane.
-Information report from the 1500 block of Hillspun Road.
-Violation of a family violence protection order from the 200 block of First Street North.
Jan. 18
-Domestic incident from the 8300 block of Shelby County 17.
-Animal complaint from the 1200 block of Bennett Circle.
-Lost property from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A wallet was reported lost.
Jan. 19
-Domestic incident from the 900 block of Windsor Court.
-Theft of property third degree from the 200 block of Second Street Southwest. Six equipment propane bottles valued at $1,000 were stolen.
-Theft of property third degree from the 600 block of Simmsville Road. Vehicle parts/accessories valued at $1,200 were stolen.
-Information report from the 100 block of Shiraz Street.
-Theft of property first degree from the 8300 block of Shelby County 17, Maylene. Recreational vehicles valued at $1,500, $1,200, $1,800 and $4,500 were stolen.
-Information report from the 110 block of First Street North.
-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 50 block of Robinson Drive.
Jan. 20
-Theft of property second degree from the 100 block of 13th Street Southwest. $2,000 was stolen.
-Harassment or harassing communications from the 10 block of Mitzie Circle.
-Information report from the 300 block of South Colonial Drive.
Jan. 21
-Information report from the 200 block of First Street North.
-Animal complaint from the 100 block of Mountain Parkway.
-Violation of a protection order from the 100 block of Summerbrook Lane.
Jan. 22
-Recovered property from the 100 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A 2014 Nissan Sentra valued at $5,000 was recovered.
-Information report from the 800 block of Ninth Street Northwest.
-Fraudulent use of credit or debit card, theft of lost property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A purse/wallet valued at $10 and various documents and cards were stolen.
-Harassing communications from the 800 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.
-Domestic incident from the 900 block of Seventh Avenue Northwest.
-Domestic violence third degree, harassment from the 300 block of Eighth Street Northwest.
Jan. 23
-Domestic incident from the 200 block of First Street North.
-Domestic incident from the 300 block of Mardis Lane.
-Information report from the 100 block of Tradewinds Circle.
-Information report from the 600 block of Barkley Circle.
Jan. 24
-Using false identity to obstruct justice from the 1700 block of Woodbrook Circle.
-Criminal mischief third degree from the 1300 block of Simmsville Road. A privacy fence sustained $500 in damages.
-Burglary third degree, theft of property first degree from the 1400 block of First Street North. A 2016 Ford Mustang valued at $25,092.72 was stolen, and a back door and frame sustained $475 in damages.
-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Cambridge Terrace.
Calera
Jan. 14
-Burglary third degree, theft of property second degree from the 200 block of Cornerstone Drive.
-Burglary third degree, theft of property second degree from the 100 block of Cornerstone Drive.
-Failure to appear from Shelby County 22 and Milgray Lane.
Jan. 15
-Additional information from the 80 block of Metro Drive.
-DUI-alcohol, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana second degree, resisting arrest from the 700 block of Leah Lane.
-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Abandoned vehicle from the 200 block of Hampton Drive.
-Criminal mischief third degree-damage to private property, burglary third degree, theft of property second degree from the 1900 block of 16th Street.
-Vehicle versus deer from the 4300 block of U.S. 31.
-Failure to appear from the 7900 block of U.S. 31.
-Assault third degree from the 7000 block of U.S. 31.
-Animal bite from the 100 block of Creekstone Trace.
Jan. 16
-Fraudulent use of credit or debit card from the 1800 block of 19th Street.
-Shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.
-Incident from the 2100 block of 20th Street.
-Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance-meth from Alabama 25 and 13th Street.
-Theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.
Jan. 17
-Death investigation from the 300 block of 11th Street.
-Theft of property third degree, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting (multiple counts) from the 5100 block of Supercenter Drive.
-Possession of a controlled substance-synthetic narcotic, possession of marijuana second degree, DUI-any substance.
Jan. 18
-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Spring Street.
-Shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.
-Failure to appear (two counts) from U.S. 31 and Commercial.
-Incident from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Open container, DUI-alcohol from Airport Marine parking lot.
-Open container, public intoxication from Airport Marine parking lot.
Jan. 19
-Possession of a pistol by a violent felon from the 227-mile marker of I-65.
-Failure to appear from the 227-mile marker of I-65.
-Theft of lost property second degree from the 3800 block of Shelby County 20.
-Domestic incident from the 2100 block of 16th Street.
-Abandoned vehicle from Alabama 25 and Stonebriar Drive.
-Fraudulent use of credit or debit card from the 5800 block of U.S. 31.
-Property damage from the 1600 block of Shelby County 84.
-Agency assist from I-65 North.
-Failure to appear (three counts) from the 30 block of Philip Davis Street, Pelham.
-DUI-combined substance, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia from Smokey Road.
Jan. 20
-Criminal mischief third degree-damage to private property, burglary third degree, theft of property second degree-firearms (two counts) from the 1900 block of 16th Street.
-Possession of a pistol by a violent felon from the 1900 block of 16th Street.
-Vehicle versus deer from Shelby County 12 and Savannah.
-Incident from Shiloh Creek Drive.
-Possession of a controlled substance-synthetic narcotic, tampering with physical evidence from Shelby County 22 and Waterstone Drive.
-DUI-alcohol, open container from the 8100 block of U.S. 31.
-Open container from the 8100 block of U.S. 31.
-Criminal mischief third degree-damage to private property from the 4700 block of Shelby County 20.
-Failure to appear from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.
-Death investigation from the 2000 block of Kensington Court.
-Property damage from U.S. 31 at Bonnieville Drive.
-Incident from Addison Drive and Rushton.
Jan. 21
-Failure to appear (two counts) from Alabama 119 at 13th Avenue Southwest, Alabaster.
-Death investigation from the 1800 block of Fourth Avenue.
-Possession of marijuana second degree, carrying a concealed weapon from the 11400 block of Alabama 25.
Helena
Jan. 19
-Dog violation-vicious dog from Griffin Drive.
-Criminal mischief-damage to business property from Riverwoods Court.
Jan. 20
-Theft of property second degree from Shelby County 17.
-Property damage from an unspecified location in Helena.
Jan. 21
-Miscellaneous incident from the 500 block of Bentmoor Drive.
Jan. 22
-Domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation from the 2600 block of Oakleaf Circle.
-Sexual misconduct from the 1100 block of Dearing Downs Drive.
-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia-first offense from Long Leaf Lane.
Jan. 23
-Death investigation from Helena Road.
-Theft of property third degree from Shelby County 58.
Jan. 24
-Domestic incident from First Avenue West.
-Domestic incident from Brook Forest Circle.
Montevallo
Jan. 18
-Information only from Highway 25 (residence/home).
Jan. 20
-Dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia-1st offense from Montevallo (highway/street). Confiscated was a black box containing marijuana residue and a pipe valued at $10.
Jan. 21
-Domestic incident from the 2200 Block of Spring Creek Road (residence/home).
-Public peace-HC harassing communications from Main Street (other/unknown.)
-Public peace-HC harassing communications from Main Street (other/unknown).
-Larceny/theft-theft-miscellaneous, $500-less than $1,500 and burglary-UBEV unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from Highway 119 (service/gas station). Stolen was a WAX fuel card and Ford truck key valued at $100.
Jan. 24
-Trespass warning from Highway 25 (convenient store).
-Liquor-minor consume alcohol and PI appears in public place under the influence from Montevallo (other/unknown).
Jan. 25
-Information only from Oxford Circle (residence/home).
-Larceny/theft-theft-miscellaneous and forgery-counterfeiting from Industrial Park Drive (commercial). Stolen was U.S. currency valued at $2,262.
-Public peace-HC harassing communications from Graham Street (residence/home).
Jan. 26
-PI appears in public place under the influence from Main Street (other/unknown).
-Dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana from Montevallo (highway/street). Confiscated was marijuana 0.60 grams in a clear zip-lock baggy valued at $20.
-Traffic-FTA contempt of court-failing to appear traffic from Main Street (other/unknown).
-Larceny/theft-theft-firearms from Middle Street (residence/home). Stolen was a Hi-Point 9mm firearm and Hi-Point .380 firearm valued at $237.76.
Pelham
Jan. 17
-Drugs-Pros Def from the 10 Block of Grand Reserve Drive (parking lot/garage).
Jan. 18
-Theft from the 2000 Block of Highway 52 East (commercial/office building). Stolen, not recovered was car parts valued at $400.
Jan. 19
-Theft from the 200 Block of Cahaba Valley Parkway (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was car parts valued at $6,000.
Jan. 20
-Fraud from the 2000 Block of Oak Mountain Drive (other/unknown location). Counterfeited/forged was a check valued at $0.
-Fraud from the 1700 Block of Indian Hill Road (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was a credit card valued at $0.
-Drugs-Pros Def from the 600 Block of Cahaba Valley Road (parking lot/garage). Drug evidence valued at $140.
Jan. 21
-Recovered prop from Highway 52 West (highway/road/alley). Recovered was an auto tag valued at $0.
-Fraud from the 3100 Block of Pelham Parkway (commercial/office building). Stolen, not recovered was U.S. currency valued at $3,500.
-Theft-vehicle from the 100 Block of Drivers Way (specialty store). Stolen, not recovered was an auto valued at $1.
-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen, not recovered was a credit card, license, U.S. currency and wallet valued at $35.
Jan. 22
-Theft from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a gun valued at $400.
-Theft-vehicle from the 100 Block of Stonebridge Circle (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered were trimmers, checks, cash, shovel, rake, blower, mower and chain saws valued at $3,920.
Jan. 23
-Theft from the 100 Block of Trade Center Drive (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was a check valued at $1,192.65.
-Property damage from the 3100 Block of Pelham Parkway (parking lot/garage). Destroyed/damaged was a bumper valued at $200.
-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 2600 Block of Mesquite Circle (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a gun valued at $550.
Vincent
Dec. 6
-Allowing dogs to roam from Bates Road.
-Breaking and entering vehicle from Shelby County 62.
Dec. 14
-Runaway juvenile from Dora Lane.
Dec. 19
-Theft of property from an unspecified location in Vincent. A Smith & Wesson 9-millimeter firearm was stolen.
Jan. 3
-Animal complaint from Overhill Drive.
Jan. 20
-Property damage, hit and run from Shelby County 83. A 2015 Mini Cooper was damaged.
