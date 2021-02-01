Sheriff’s reports for the week of Jan. 31, 2021
The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Jan. 7-14:
Jan. 7
-Civil dispute from Noe Way, Columbiana.
-Fraudulent use of debit card from the 7400 block of Shelby County 51. $311.19 was stolen from a debit account.
-Missing person from the 600 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham.
Jan. 8
-Property damage from U.S. 280 at Chelsea Crossroads, Chelsea. A 2012 Nissan Sentra was damaged.
-Domestic investigation from the 5200 block of Chesapeake Way, Birmingham.
-Reckless endangerment, harassment from Noe Way, Columbiana.
-Harassment from Noe Way, Columbiana.
-Duty to remain at scene of accident from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A 2014 Jeep Compass was damaged.
-Harassment from the 700 block of Smokey Road, Alabaster.
-Theft of property from the 3100 block of Westover Road, Sterrett. A Work Boot Z-Coil valued at $269.99 and a denim jacket valued at $70 were stolen.
-Incident from U.S. 280 West, Chelsea.
-Duty to remain at scene of accident from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A 2015 Toyota Camry was damaged.
-Criminal trespass from Nelson Circle, Montevallo.
-Incident from the 500 block of Shelby County 48, Columbiana.
-Unlawful possession of marijuana from Shelby County 251, Montevallo. A Ball jar with suspected marijuana (17 grams) was confiscated.
-Incident from the 700 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.
-Missing juvenile from the 100 block of King’s Ranch Drive, Chelsea.
-Burglary third degree from the 4900 block of Mountain View Parkway, Birmingham. $200 and various identity documents were stolen.
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 3500 block of Heatherbrooke Parkway, Birmingham. A 2007 GMC Yukon window was damaged. A Dooney & Bourke purse valued at $300, Bebe wallet valued at $50, 9-millimeter pistol valued at $350, debit card and pistol permit valued at $25 were stolen.
-Identity theft from the 7000 block of Eagle Valley Way, Birmingham. Amounts of $.63 and $222.35 were stolen from a debit account.
-Theft of property from the 6000 block of Ridge Trail, Birmingham. $812 was stolen.
-Sexual abuse from the 8000 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby.
-Animal attack from the 700 block of Merlin Drive, Calera.
-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from U.S. 280 at Shelby County 43. An undisclosed amount of a green leafy substance, glass smoking pipe, plastic smoking pipe, two grinders and a plastic bag with miscellaneous smoking items were confiscated.
Jan. 9
-Incident from the area of Bent River Road, Hoover.
-Incident from the 300 block of Red Stick Road, Pelham.
-Drug paraphernalia from the 5200 block of Shelby County 11, Pelham. A Minion pipe, used Pepsi can, used Trojan condom wrappers and a lighter were confiscated.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 9500 block of Shelby County 55, Harpersville.
-Domestic violence-harassment from the 2900 block of Shelby County 311, Shelby.
-Theft of property from the 6400 block of Shelby County 71, Shelby. A Rossi .38-caliber revolver valued at $400 was stolen.
-Child abuse from the 16100 block of Shelby County 55, Sterrett.
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 200 block of Wade Drive, Wilton. A Smith & Wesson firearm valued at $360 was stolen.
-Fire investigation from the 2000 block of Shelby County 311, Shelby. A 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe sustained $5,000 in damages.
-Death investigation from the 10100 block of Shelby County 55, Sterrett.
-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 28300 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville.
-Domestic violence third degree-assault from the 28300 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville.
Jan. 10
-Property damage from the 7000 block of Meadowlark Drive, Birmingham. Aluminum/vinyl siding sustained $300 in damages.
-Found property from the 6300 block of Farley Lane, Birmingham. A suitcase full of clothing, a broken cell phone, etc. was recovered.
-Death investigation from the 200 block of Chesser Plantation Lane, Chelsea.
-Domestic investigation from the 2600 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.
-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from an unnamed location.
-Assault from the 2000 block of Shelby Forest Cove, Chelsea.
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 200 block of Wade Drive, Montevallo. A plastic lockbox with personal papers valued at $200 was damaged.
-Burglary, theft of property from the 2600 block of Indian Crest Drive, Indian Springs. A Smith & Wesson .38 revolver and an unknown number of checks were stolen; a back door glass was damaged.
-Missing person from the 100 block of Salisbury Lane, Birmingham.
-Violation of protection order from the 100 block of Seams Way, Alabaster.
-Assault third degree from the 100 block of Cotton Trace, Maylene.
-Harassment from the 100 block of Cotton Trace, Maylene.
Jan. 11
-Fire investigation from the 5300 block of Huntcliff Road, Birmingham. A back deck and wall were burned.
-Incident from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.
-Harassing communications from the 11000 block of Old Highway 280, Chelsea.
-Injury to or destruction of state property, etc., by convict or prisoner from 380 McDow Road, Columbiana. A jail sleeping mat valued at $200 was damaged.
-Criminal mischief from the 5000 block of Chesapeake West, Birmingham. A tire valued at $185 was damaged.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1000 block of Highland Village Trail, Birmingham. Under Armour football cleats valued at $125 were stolen.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 300 block of Otts Farm Road, Montevallo. Two mail statements were stolen.
-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 1000 block of Shelby County 43, Chelsea. A 2017 Maserati sustained $2,424.57 in damages.
-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Pinehurst Green, Birmingham.
-Harassing communications from the 300 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham.
-Rape, domestic violence-assault third degree from the 300 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham.
-Identity theft, theft of property from the 3500 block of Pineywood Trace, Birmingham. $2,202 was stolen from a check.
-Domestic investigation from the 40 block of Brantleyville Court, Maylene.
-Death investigation from the 200 block of HighGate Hill Road, Indian Springs.
-Incident from the 200 block of King’s Home Drive, Chelsea.
-Sexual abuse from the 90 block of Shannon Lane, Montevallo.
-Incident from the 1200 block of Shelby County 99, Shelby.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 4000 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A license plate valued at $221.80 was stolen.
-Incident from the 200 block of King’s Home Drive, Chelsea.
Jan. 12
-Property damage from Alabama 145 and Shelby County 47, Shelby. A 2012 Chevy Cruze was damaged.
-Incident from the 100 block of Magic Drive, Columbiana.
-Suicidal person from the 4900 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham.
-Domestic investigation from the 3000 block of Stratford Lane, Birmingham.
-Criminal mischief from the 200 block of Retreat Drive, Birmingham. A gate arm was damaged.
-Property damage from the 9000 block of Chelsea Road, Chelsea. A vehicle front end was damaged.
-Domestic investigation from the 52000 block of Alabama 25, Vandiver.
-Incident from Shelby County 39 between Shelby County 69 and Chelsea Middle School. A 2010 Chevy Silverado was damaged.
-Home repair fraud from the 4000 block of Park Crossings Drive, Chelsea. $3,500 was reported stolen.
-Death investigation from the 5000 block of Colonial Park Road, Birmingham.
-Identity theft from the 1000 block of Regent Park Drive, Birmingham.
-Missing person from the 2000 block of Blue Springs Road, Wilsonville.
-Theft of property from the 2200 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham. $2,000 in Target gift cards were stolen.
-Theft of property from the 4100 block of Park Crossing Drive, Chelsea. Lumber valued at $8,359 was stolen.
-Incident from the 4500 block of Chesapeake Cove, Birmingham.
-Missing person from the 200 block of Mimosa Road, Leeds.
Jan. 13
-Theft of property from the 5400 block of U.S. 280 at Napa Auto Parts, Birmingham. NuFinish car polish valued at $16.18 and a Jump-N-Carry jump starter valued at $644.62 were stolen.
-Incident from the 5000 block of Meadow Brook Road, Birmingham.
-Criminal mischief from the 3200 block of Buck Horn Cove, Birmingham. A 2019 Nissan Altima was damaged.
-Property damage from Shelby County 61 and Shelby County 28. A 2007 Jeep Wrangler was damaged.
-Harassment from the 3000 block of Shelby County 26, Columbiana.
-Incident from the 6300 block of Shelby County 71, Shelby. Six Firestone Firehawk GT Pursuit tires valued at $1,500-plus were damaged.
-Incident from the 2700 block of Berkeley Drive, Birmingham.
-Burglary third degree, theft of property third degree from the 30 block of Longhorn Lane, Columbiana. A Stihl chainsaw valued at $280, two G-lomis fishing rods valued at $290, two Abu Garcia reels valued at $140, Calcutta reel valued at $250, two All-Star rods valued at $180 and two Daiwa rods and reels valued at $100 were stolen.
-Forgery from the 200 block of West College Street, Columbiana.
Jan. 14
-Death investigation from the 2000 block of Inverness Cliffs, Birmingham.
-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from Shelby County 11 at Smith Road, Chelsea. Meth (2.1 grams) and a glass pipe were confiscated.
-Incident from the 200 block of Rock School Road, Chelsea.
-Incident from the 5500 block of Parkview Circle, Birmingham.
-Incident from the 5000 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham.
-Theft of property first degree from the 2300 block of Shelby County 336, Chelsea.
-Fire investigation from Shelby County 483, Vincent. A 2019 Caterpillar valued at $200,000 was damaged.
-Theft of services from the 300 block of Oak Tree Drive, Chelsea. $1,500 worth of electricity was stolen.
-Death investigation from the 6300 block of Shelby County 49.
-Criminal mischief from the 1800 block of Smyer Lake Road, Leeds.
Sheriff’s reports for the week of Jan. 24, 2021
The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Jan. 1-7: Jan. 1 -Property... read more