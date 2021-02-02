HES starts newsletter, introduces 7 new teachers

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

HELENA — Having ample staff is one of the most important aspects in providing top quality education to students, and Helena Elementary School has been gifted this year with seven new teachers from a variety of backgrounds.

The school sent out its first of many “Helena Elementary Newsletters,” where the administration is giving parents of students a better look into what is happening at the school. This initial copy outlines a number of things, including some of the new additions to the HES staff.

“Each one of these teachers plays an important role in providing our kids with the best education possible,” HES Principal Mary Anderson explained. “We have been blessed this year that almost every one of them had significant experience to fill our vacancies.”

The new teachers include Tiara Carlson, Anne Culverhouse, Jessica Cummings, Aimee Holland, Courtney Martinez, Sarah Kathryn Murdaugh and Demi Rubble.

Carlson joins the HES family after teaching for three years. She said that this is her first year in Shelby County, and she is helping shape young minds at the school as a first grade teacher.

Culverhouse specializes in special education, and she has a degree from the University of Alabama in the “multiple abilities program,” and a master’s degree from Vanderbilt University in special education as well.

“After several other experiences with children who have different abilities, I knew I had found my calling,” Culverhouse said.

Cummings brings 12 prior years of educational experience as a teacher at Chelsea Park, and is now stepping into a new role as a kindergarten teacher at HES.

Prior to joining her new staff, Holland worked as a kindergarten teacher in Jefferson County for seven years. She said she is very excited to be working at Helena Elementary School this year.

Martinez is currently in the important role of being an English as a second language teacher for kindergarten through second grade students.

“This is my first year teaching and I am so blessed to have Helena as my first school to work with. Being a teacher is a career change for me,” Martinez said. “Before I started teaching I worked in the restaurant industry for eight years. I am so glad that I made the decision to become a teacher because it’s the best job in the whole world. I love it.”