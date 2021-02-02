Treat a furry friend to a ‘Cup of Love’

By SASHA JOHNS / Community Columnist

The Best Friends of Shelby Humane is a group of volunteers in the Hoover area that have made it their mission to make a difference in the lives of pets at the Shelby Humane Society that are in need of homes. They meet once a month to organize fundraisers that meet any needs that the shelter may have whether it be leashes, training or special needs for the staff such as occasional meals.

This time of year they would normally be planning their annual 5k fundraiser, which typically brings in between $8,000-$9,000 in funds for the cause. However, in an effort to be conscious of the need for social distance during the pandemic, the Best Friends have tentatively postponed their race until the fall and come up with a delicious alternative for the guests of the shelter. They hope to host the 5k this September.

Through Valentine’s day, animal lovers and supporters can provide a “Cup of Love” for an animal at the shelter with a $5 donation or three “Cups of Love” for a $10 donation. These whipped cream treats (slightly different for the feline friends) are sprinkled with crushed Milkbone snacks and are sure to make the pups of the shelter feel seen during the month of February.

There are around 200 animals at the Shelby Humane Society, and the Best Friends plan to treat every single dog and cat there. You can donate by finding Best Friends of Shelby Humane on Facebook and contacting them through messaging.

There is also room to join the Best Friends in their efforts. They are always looking for volunteers, and it’s an especially good place for mature animal-loving high school students to put in their required volunteer hours each year. Youth under age 16 can volunteer with a parent.

“We will certainly need volunteers for our 5k, Paws for a Cause and Bark in the Park events as well as other larger fundraisers we do,” volunteer Anna Hanks said.

The Best friends meet the first Wednesday of each month to plan at St Francis Episcopal Church. You can find out more about their organization by visiting the Facebook page or by emailing them at bestfriends@shelbyhumane.org .

The Cup of Love event will be accepting donations for treats through Valentine’s Day, but the organization is always open to generous donations that will help them provide for and find homes for the animals that Shelby Humane saves.