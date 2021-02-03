Chelsea recognizes Fire and Rescue Lt. Taylor Gunnels for service

CHELSEA – A long-time Chelsea Fire and Rescue staff member received recognition for his service and heroism during the Feb. 2 Chelsea City Council meeting.

Chelsea Fire Chief Joe Lee introduced Lt. Taylor Gunnels to the Council and audience as the recipient of the Shelby County Fire and EMS Paramedic of the Year award for 2020.

Lee said Gunnels has worked for Chelsea Fire and Rescue since 2011 and also serves as a captain with Cahaba Valley Fire.

During a call for Cahaba Valley, Gunnels risked his own safety while he kept a woman from harming herself, Lee said.

“We’re proud to have Taylor as part of our team,” Lee said. “He does a great job, and he does a lot for us and our department.”

“That is quite the honor, Taylor,” Mayor Tony Picklesimer said to Gunnels of his award. “We appreciate your service and wanted to bring you here and publicly give a big thank you.”

In other business, the Council approved resolutions:

To reappoint Bert Seitz to the Planning Commission.

To reappoint Margo Churchwell and Cindy Garmin to the Library Board.

To appoint Tom Holcombe to the Library Board.

To accept the lowest bid of $730,171 from H.N. Donahoo for the Atchison Parkway Road Improvement Project.