February 3, 2021

Pictured is traffic along I-65 North near Calera following a crash in which the driver of the vehicle was reportedly the only person injured. The crash followed a high-speed police pursuit. (Reporter photo / Hailey Dolbare)

One injured in chase involving Montevallo, Calera PD on I-65

By Staff Reports

Published 8:05 pm Wednesday, February 3, 2021

A motor vehicle accident investigation is underway following a chase that involved both Montevallo and Calera police and resulted in one injury Wednesday night, Feb. 3.

The vehicle involved, which crashed near the 230-mile marker of I-65 North, was reportedly used in auto burglaries in the Alabaster area, according to a report posted on the Calera Police Department Facebook page at 5:04 p.m. The male driver was fleeing Montevallo Police as he sped through downtown Calera in excess of 100 mph. Calera Police attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver continued onto Interstate 65, where he then lost control and crashed into the woods.

The suspect was the only person injured in the crash.

“We hate to see any injury or loss of life but we are grateful that no innocent citizens or children leaving school were hurt or killed,” the original post stated. “We appreciate all who called reporting the reckless driving and direction of travel. Your actions might have prevented this from being a far greater tragedy.”

