Marriages for the week of Feb. 7, 2021
The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Jan. 25-29:
-Jordan Michael Morris to Nautica Paige Gatten.
-Gregory Mark Shullek to Sandra Kay Henshaw.
-Chandler Ryan Bailey to Madison Ann Stacy.
-Katlyn McCleery Lewis to Charles Bragan Cary.
-Ashley Nicole Waldrop to Justin Dylan Foster.
-Darnell Shanall Hudson to Setheia Terraine Bryant.
-Melissa Monique Haynes to Rico Lamonte Wilson.
-Phuc Thanh Le to Ngoc Duong Thi Nguyen.
-Ramona Denise Hall to William Thomas Parker.
-Holly Renee Wyatt to Joshua Levi Springer.
-Tyler Aaron Mattes to Taylor Elizabeth Colacicco.
-Demetrius Mashawn Baker to Shaketa Lachanda Baker.
-Sean Michael Hobbs to Amy Deloura Fisher.
-Jamal Abdul Drewry Sutton to Danielle Camil Esquibel.
-Emma Madison Nash to Thomas Jacob Branin.
-Cindi Marie Fortson to Kenneth Robert Fortson.
-Tanner Bryce Strickland to Sabrina Faire White.
-Rebecca Mize Turner to Daniel Angulo Garcia Santos.
Land transactions for the week of Feb. 7, 2021
The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from Jan. 25-29: Jan. 25 -Scott W. Leader to Hugh I. Leader,... read more