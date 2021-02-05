February 5, 2021

Marriages for the week of Feb. 7, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 4:33 pm Friday, February 5, 2021

The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Jan. 25-29:

-Jordan Michael Morris to Nautica Paige Gatten.

-Gregory Mark Shullek to Sandra Kay Henshaw.

-Chandler Ryan Bailey to Madison Ann Stacy.

-Katlyn McCleery Lewis to Charles Bragan Cary.

-Ashley Nicole Waldrop to Justin Dylan Foster.

-Darnell Shanall Hudson to Setheia Terraine Bryant.

-Melissa Monique Haynes to Rico Lamonte Wilson.

-Phuc Thanh Le to Ngoc Duong Thi Nguyen.

-Ramona Denise Hall to William Thomas Parker.

-Holly Renee Wyatt to Joshua Levi Springer.

-Tyler Aaron Mattes to Taylor Elizabeth Colacicco.

-Demetrius Mashawn Baker to Shaketa Lachanda Baker.

-Sean Michael Hobbs to Amy Deloura Fisher.

-Jamal Abdul Drewry Sutton to Danielle Camil Esquibel.

-Emma Madison Nash to Thomas Jacob Branin.

-Cindi Marie Fortson to Kenneth Robert Fortson.

-Tanner Bryce Strickland to Sabrina Faire White.

-Rebecca Mize Turner to Daniel Angulo Garcia Santos.

