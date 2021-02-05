Sheriff’s reports for the week of Feb. 7, 2021
The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Jan. 14-21:
Jan. 14
-Unlawful possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A meth pipe and marijuana pipe were confiscated.
-Duty upon striking fixtures upon highway from Shelby County 11 at Hodgens Road, Chelsea. A curve ahead street sign was damaged.
-Promoting prison contraband from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Alprazolam (12 half-pills) and Acetaminophen/Oxycodone were confiscated.
Jan. 15
-Vehicle versus deer from the area of Caldwell Mill Road and Valleydale Road, Birmingham. A 2016 Mazda CX-5 was damaged.
-Public intoxication from Alabama 25 at Airpark Drive, Wilsonville.
-Criminal trespassing from the 8000 block of Alabama 155, Montevallo.
-Civil dispute from the 100 block of Saintfield Lane, Birmingham.
-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Willow Wood Drive.
-Domestic investigation from the 0 block of Parsons Street, Birmingham.
-Domestic investigation from U.S. 280 at Shelby County 55.
-Miscellaneous incident from the 10000 block of Chelsea Road, Chelsea.
-Death investigation from the 10 block of Country Hills Road, Montevallo.
-Criminal possession of a forged instrument from the 5400 block of U.S. 280 at Wee-peat Boutique, Birmingham. A counterfeit $100 bill was recovered.
-Theft of property first degree from the 7000 block of Meadowlark Drive, Birmingham. A 2008 Honda Civic was stolen.
-Harassing communications from the 200 block of Chesser Reserve Drive, Chelsea.
-Incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Various credit cards were recovered.
-Harassment from the 5400 block of Palomino Trail, Birmingham.
Jan. 16
-DUI-alcohol from the 100 block of Forest Lakes Boulevard, Chelsea.
-Miscellaneous incident from the 2000 block of Massey Road, Alabaster.
-Theft-leaving premises of gasoline sales establishment without remitting payment from the 4600 block of Shelby County 71, Shelby. Gasoline valued at $41.44 was stolen.
-Minor in possession of alcohol from the 3100 block of Brook Highland Drive, Birmingham.
-Noise complaint from the 3200 block of Buck Horn Cove, Birmingham.
-Property damage from the 500 block of Klein Road, Harpersville. A 2020 GMC Yukon Denali was damaged.
-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A crystal-like substance (1.7 grams) and suspected synthetic marijuana (1.3 grams) were recovered.
-Property damage from the 2000 block of Park Lane, Birmingham. A mail truck sustained burn damage.
-Criminal mischief from Wildwood Chapel Road, Columbiana. A window sustained $300 in damages.
-Criminal mischief from Wildwood Chapel Road, Columbiana. Three windows valued at $900 were damaged.
-Death investigation from the 50000 block of Alabama 25.
-Harassment from the 200 block of Forest Lakes Drive, Sterrett.
-Harassment from the 20 block of Parsons Street, Birmingham.
-Suicide attempt from the 5500 block of Parkview Circle, Birmingham.
Jan. 17
-Miscellaneous information from the 200 block of Cattle Drive, Leeds.
-Private property damage from the 2800 block of Riverview Road, Birmingham. A wooden 2”-by-4” board attached to a motorized arm valued at $15 was damaged.
-Public intoxication from Alabama 70 at Waterford, Calera.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Merchandise valued at $299.31 was stolen.
-Harassment from the 2200 block of Red Oak Road, Helena.
-Found drugs from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A small plastic baggie with a white powdery substance was recovered.
-Fire investigation from the 3000 block of Inverness Landing, Birmingham.
-Death investigation from the 500 block of Shelby County 406, Shelby.
-Death investigation from Saddle Ridge Drive, Columbiana. Morphine concentrate (15 milliliters), Lorazepam (30 milliliters), Oxycodone (900 milliliters), Temazepam (4 count, 50 milligrams; 12 count, 30 milligrams), Alprazolam (24 count, .25 milligram) and Midazolam (15 milliliters) were reported.
-Incident from the 2900 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea.
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, fraudulent use of credit card from the 5400 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. Cash totaling $200 was stolen, and a fraudulent charge of $1,846 was made via a credit card.
-SORNA violation-failure to register from the 1500 block of First Street North, Alabaster.
-SORNA violation from the 100 block of Whitney Circle, Vincent.
Jan. 18
-Domestic investigation from the 20000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Leggings and socks valued at a combined $32.90 were stolen.
-Property damage from the 0 block of Chelsea Pointe Drive, Chelsea. A 2021 Chevy Silverado 1500 was damaged.
-Domestic investigation from the 5000 block of Heather Brooke Parkway, Birmingham.
-Incident from the 10400 block of Shelby County 47, Chelsea.
-Theft of property, receiving stolen property from the 19000 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A renewal sticker for a license plate valued at $180 was recovered.
-Death investigation from the 3000 block of Tam OShanter Lane, Birmingham.
-Missing person from the 400 block of Cross Grove Circle, Birmingham.
-Criminal mischief, theft of property fourth degree from the 300 block of Seale Road, Calera. An American Standard air conditioner valued at $7,000 was damaged, and copper from the air conditioner was stolen.
-Incident from the Cahaba River near Red Oak Road.
Jan. 19
-Assault from the 700 block of Heatherwood Drive, Birmingham.
-Trespassing from the 16000 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby.
-Person with weapon from the 100 block of Sheila Point Drive, Shelby.
-Criminal mischief from the 10000 block of Old Highway 280, Chelsea. A metal pole and metal chain, valued at $100 and $25, respectively, were damaged.
-Incident from the 1000 block of Shelby County 43, Chelsea. A dog valued at $6,000 was damaged.
-Criminal mischief from the 800 block of Girl Scout Road, Chelsea. A metal gate and metal padlock, valued at $200 and $50, respectively, were damaged.
-Harassing communications from the 5100 block of Colonial Park Road, Birmingham.
-Property damage from the 5400 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham. A 2017 Jeep Cherokee was damaged.
-Incident from Southledge Trace, Birmingham.
-Harassing communications from the 30 block of Swann Drive, Birmingham.
-Violation of domestic violence protection order from the 3700 block of Shelby County 30, Columbiana.
-Civil dispute from the 5800 block of Forest Lakes Cove, Sterrett.
-Incident from the 10500 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 80 block of Chesser Plantation Lane, Chelsea. A food order valued at $100 was stolen.
-Criminal possession of a forged instrument from the 80 block of Chesser Plantation Lane, Chelsea. A counterfeit $100 bill was forged.
Jan. 20
-Incident from the 4500 block of Old Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham.
-Criminal mischief from the parking lot outside 700 Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham. A 2021 Honda Pilot passenger mirror was damaged.
-Incident from the 12000 block of Old Highway 280, Birmingham.
-Miscellaneous from the 100 block of Shire Valley Farms, Chelsea.
-Death investigation from the 5400 block of Shelby County 10, Montevallo.
-Identity theft from an unknown location.
-Fire investigation from the 500 block of Griffin Lake Trace, Birmingham.
-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Lime Creek Lane, Chelsea.
-Domestic violence second degree-assault second degree from the 0 block of Eddings Lane, Montevallo. A 2”-by-4” piece of wood with blood was confiscated.
-Death investigation from the 2700 block of Berkeley Drive, Birmingham.
-Runaway juvenile from the 100 block of Kings Ranch Drive, Columbiana.
-Property damage from Shelby County 39 at King’s Home Drive, Chelsea. A 2019 Ford Escape was damaged.
-Domestic investigation from the 200 block of Reach Way, Birmingham.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 900 block of Foothills Trace, Chelsea.
-Public intoxication from the 5400 block of Shelby County 10, Montevallo.
-Theft of property from the 3300 block of McGregor Moor, Birmingham. U.S. currency totaling $2,980 was stolen.
Jan. 21
-Death investigation from the 1100 block of Rock School Road.
-DUI from the 1000 block of Shelby County 40, Wilsonville.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 20000 block of Alabama 25, Sterrett. A Coosa Valley Electric Coop power meter valued at $400 was stolen.
-Harassing communications from the 5300 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.
-Harassment from Shelby County 42 and Shelby County 71, Shelby.
-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the Shelby County Jail, Columbiana.
-Missing person from the 5100 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.
-Identity theft from the 5200 block of Harvest Ridge Lane, Birmingham. A Home Depot card and a J.C. Penney card were forged for fraudulent transactions totaling $6,000 and $495.22, respectively.
-Missing person from the 30 block of King’s Ranch Drive, Chelsea.
-Assault from the outside of No. 3 Building of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham.
-Theft of property from the 0 block of Chelsea Corners, Chelsea. A 1.1-carat diamond engagement ring valued at $6,500 was stolen.
-Theft of property from the 20 block of Clover Drive, Birmingham. A Glock 42 .380 semiautomatic firearm valued at $438.90 was stolen.
-Fraudulent use of credit or debit card from the 400 block of Perkins Landing Cove, Columbiana.
-Missing person from the 200 block of Polo Field Way, Chelsea.
