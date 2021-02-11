Shelby County to host 3 appointment-only COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Shelby County will host three Alabama Department of Public Health COVID-19 vaccination events this month.

The appointment-only, first-dose Moderna vaccine clinics for seniors age 65 and older will be held in Columbiana and Pelham on Feb. 17, Feb. 24 and Feb. 25.

The clinics are by appointment only due to a limited supply of doses.

The dates and locations of the events are:

Feb. 17 – Columbiana, Old Mill Square facility located at 105 West College St., with 1,000 first-dose vaccines. The second dose will be administered on March 17 at the same location.

Feb. 24 – Pelham, Pelham Civic Complex located at 500 Amphitheater Road, with 1,000 first-dose vaccines. The second dose will be administered on March 24 at the same location.

Feb. 25 – Columbiana, Old Mill Square facility located at 105 West College St., with 500 first-dose vaccines. The second dose will be administered on March 25 at the same location.

Sign up online for a block appointment at Covid19.shelbyal.com or by phone via the Shelby County information line for the vaccination events at (205) 729-6996.

This line can be used for technical assistance, requesting an appointment via phone or general information.

The information line is open weekdays from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. while appointment slots are available.

Additional vaccination events are planned in the coming weeks as vaccine availability increases.

In recent Shelby County Commission meetings, Shelby County Manager Chad Scroggins has emphasized county leaders’ efforts to partner with ADPH to get more COVID-19 vaccines in Shelby County.

“At the end of the day, the more people we can vaccinate, the better we can help our population try to get back some sense of normalcy,” Scroggins said.

Those who received their first COVID-19 vaccination at the Pelham Civic Complex on Jan. 22 are scheduled to receive their second dose on Friday, Feb. 19. They will receive a call from the city of Pelham with an appointment time, and are urged not to book an appointment online for the clinic on Feb. 24.

For more information, visit Shelbyal.com/987/COVID-19-Information or @ShelbyCountyAL on Facebook.