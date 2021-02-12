Helena Hollow hosting 2nd straight prom for HHS students

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

HELENA — After hosting a successful second chance prom for students at HHS in 2020, Helena Hollow is gearing up to welcome students again for the “Fireside Fairytale” prom on April 10 for seniors and juniors.

Helena Hollow owner Amy Griffin said hosting the prom was very important for them, because they know that many students have given up a lot throughout the year and they deserve to have some sense of tradition.

“I never would have imagined this time last year that we would be gearing up to host prom again this year. It is super important for us to host this for these students because like last year, they have missed out on so many traditional high school memories due to COVID,” said Griffin. “It feels amazing to have a venue that is outdoor and large enough to host these kids and provide them with an experience they otherwise would never receive.”

The farm is friendly for those concerned about the pandemic, as the majority of the event will be hosted in an open-air outdoor area, though students are asked to wear masks for the event.

“We are so grateful to have the backing of the Helena community on this event for the second year in a row and are blown away by the amount of support we are offering from all angles,” Griffin said. “It’s a real treat to own a business and raise our children here in Helena, and I know that if my children were seniors in high school and were being forced to miss out on so much, I would do anything in my power to provide them with those memories.”

The event will take place on April 10 at 7 p.m., and tickets are available online for $40.