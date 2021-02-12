Land transactions for the week of Feb. 14, 2021

The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from Feb. 1-4:

Feb. 1

-Robert A. Holmes to Shona Bailey, for $225,900, for property in Section 8, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Bridget Ann Randall Deloach to Omar Green Touchstone, for $435,750, for property in Section 13, Township 18, Range 2 East, property in Section 14, Township 18, Range 2 East, and property in Section 23, Township 18, Range 2 East.

-Brooke Pollard Bunn to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $419,515, for Lot A-53 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase 2.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Jahzmin Young, for $260,848, for Lot 206 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 1 Resurvey.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Mark A. Calhoun, for $410,250, for Lot 242 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2.

-Wendell D. Edwards to Clinton Barthelemy, for $323,000, for Lot 19 in Chelsea Station.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Renee Peoples, for $290,375, for Lot 39 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-D R Horton Inc. to Mary Cottle Shields, for $271,580, for Lot 232 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 1.

-Embridge Homes LLC to Matthew Allen Sterley, for $595,843, for Lot 408 in Lake Wilborn Phase 4B Final Plat.

-Embridge Home LLC to Kamel Khoder Itani, for $474,639, for Lot 615 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6A.

-Kathryn W. Lyons to Sharron Ellis Adams, for $400,000, for Lot 24 in Cobblestone Square.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $55,000, for Lot 7-72 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Sixth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Raintree Properties Inc. to Bobby Maxena, for $8,500, for Lot 502 in Woodlands Sectors 2, 4 and 5 Final Plat.

-Wayne T. Strickland to Michael A. Zauchin, for $432,500, for Lot 4-13 in Village at Highlands Phase Four English Village Neighborhood.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Charles Warrne, for $547,000, for Lot 542 in Village at Highland Lakes Phase Four Fifth Sector English Village Neighborhood.

-Centennial Homes LLC to Mark A. Lacey, for $931,300, for Lot 1 in Heatherwood Estates Final Plat.

-Embridge Homes LLC to Kyle Acker, for $499,900, for Lot 488 in Lake Wilborn Phase 4B Mixed Use Subdivision Final Plat.

-Deborah A. Strickland to Maria Del Carmen Hernandez Cipriano, for $10, for property in Section 8, Township 24 North, Range 12 East and property in Section 9, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-Brian Cortland Ackley to Nolan Patrick Hayes, for $185,000, for Lot 37 in Brandywine First Sector.

-Ottis Harold Youngblood to Jim Tyler Dawson, for $592,000, for Lot 2 in Indian Crest Estates Second Sector.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Kameron Cooper Neal, for $226,366, for Lot 96 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Paul P. Emanuel, for $178,450, for Lot 64 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-Paul W. Champion to Timothy Russell Taylor, for $150,000, for Lot 9 in Cross Creek Final Plat.

-Freda Renee Hemphill to Davina A. Drew, for $147,500, for Lot 17 in Waterford Village Sector 4.

-P R Wilborn LLC to Lake Wilborn Residential Association Inc., for $10,000, for Lot CA-10 in Lake Wilborn Phase 2C Amended Plat Common Area.

-Nancy Karol Johnson to M&M Properties LLC, for $22,500, for Lot 20 in Birmingham Junction.

-Eagle Nest Development LLC to Hayden Picogna, for $90,000, for Lot 15 in Eagle Nest.

-Teresa A. Martin to Ryan Gordon, for $289,900, for Lot 15 in Brynleigh Estates.

-Luke Bohnenkamp to J Wright Building Company Inc., for $120,000, for Lot 26 in Highlands Chelsea Phase 1 Sector 1 Final Plat.

-Marcia Walker to James Prince, for $315,000, for Lot 5110 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 5.

-Lisa R. Cooke to Eric Larson, for $590,000, for Lot 17 in Greystone 7th Sector Phase I.

-Valarie S. Carter to Mary J. Dean, for $360,000, for Lot 9-65 in Chelsea Park Ninth Sector.

-Dennis Robin Pedersen to Eulalia Raya, for $172,000, for Lot 48 in Canyon Park Townhomes.

-Samuel C. Hendon to David M. Jordan, for $290,000, for Lot 16 in Broken Bow.

-Shelby Investments LLC to Todd Rooker, for $259,900, for Lot 4 in Parkview Farms.

-Ken Vinoski to Five Properties LLC, for $550,000, for property in Section 4, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Conrad Dimitri Cheslock to Margaret W. Hall, for $168,000, for Lot 223 in Hidden Creek III Phase Two.

-Christopher Reed Mayer to Charles A. Dauphin, for $277,780, for Lot 41 in Riverchase West Dividing Ridge First Addition.

-Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Verranzno Davis, for $193,000, for Lot 107 in Amberley Woods 4th Sector.

-Rex Residential Property Owner LLC to Conrex Residential Property Group 2013 1 LLC, for $149,600, for Lot 18 in Waterford Village Sector 4.

-Mi Casa Finder LLC to Calvin Snerling, for $255,000, for Lot 145 in Kensington Place Phase II.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $1,000, for Lot A-106 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase 2.

-NXS Tumbling Inc. to Showtime Properties LLC, for $58,000, for Lots 13, 14, 15 and 16 in J H Dunstans Map of the Town of Calera.

-Elizabeth S. Johnson to Jami L. Livingston, for $299,000, for Lot 262 in Creekside Phase 2 Part B Final Record Plat.

-Staci L. Caldwell to Vanessa Elrod, for $265,000, for Lot 277 in Eagle Point 2nd Sector Phase 4.

Feb. 2

-Birmingham LD LLC to Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC, for $2,160,000, for Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 48, 49, 50, 51, 52, 53, 54, 55, 56, 57, 58, 59, 60, 61, 62, 63, 64, 65, 66, 67, 125 and 126 in Camden Park Phase One Sector One Final Plat.

-Jeremy Wright to Luke Bohnenkamp, for $1,024,257.07, for Lot 26 in Highlands of Chelsea Phase 1 Sector 1 Final Plat.

-Bald Head Properties LLC to Jarrett E. Shadday, for $1,144,705, for property in Section 31, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Larry C. Martin to Agree Convenience No. 1 LLC, for $4,401,203, for property in Section 31, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-LCF LLC to Bama 1 Re LLC, for $150,000, for Lot 4 in Freddy’s Lee Branch Resurvey of Lots 4 and 5 of the Village at Lee Branch.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Waduge Galpothdeniya, for $446,000, for Lot 2064 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.

-O R T LLC to Mari Bel Ramos, for $155,000, for property in Section 23, Township 32, Range 3 West.

-Town Builders Inc. to William O’Neal Whitt, for $637,006, for Lot 9-08 in Mt Laurel Resubdivision of Blocks 9 and 10.

-Sang C. Phung to Nanaline J. Holt, for $535,000, for Lot 468 in Caldwell Crossings Sector 4 Phase II.

-Roberto Quintana to Bond & Harkins Properties LLC, for $206,000, for Lot 108 in High Village Phase 5 Final Plat.

-Tansy Russell to Eric Smith, for $35,000, for property in Section 12, Township 22 South, Range 4 West.

-Lonnie Hayes to Asia McGregor, for $45,340, for property in Section 1, Township 22 South, Range 1 East.

-Joy Brickhouse to Christopher Leland Gonzalez, for $167,000, for Lot 7 in Parkview Townhomes Plat No. 1 Resurvey.

-Christopher L. Pounders to Robin Cooper, for $270,000, for Lot 7 in Harvest Ridge First Sector.

-Charlie Mac Farr to Charlie Mac Farr, for $140,310, for property in Section 31, Township 19, Range 1 East.

-Tyrone Lester to Steven R. Vann, for $252,500, for Lot 68 in Heritage Trace Phase 1 Sector 1.

-Thomas A. Flemming to Sharon M. Hinrichs, for $567,000, for Lot 105 in Highland Lakes 1st Sector.

-Richard O. Knight to Thomas A. Flemming, for $350,000, for Lot 50 in Inverness Highlands Mixed Use Subdivision Final Plat.

-Virginia Ehlers to James F. Ehlers, for $290,000, for Lot 15 in Harvest Ridge First Sector.

-Mary Jacquelin Cottle to Ricky Wai, for $113,000, for Lot 22 in Timberleaf Townhomes.

-Doyle Ray Howard to Doyle Ray Howard, for $92,300, for property in Section 5, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Arlington Resources LLC to Sergio Armando Acosta, for $70,000, for Lot 4 in Green Family Estates.

-Steven T. Laycock to Trayunne Artese Lucas, for $225,000, for Lot 720 in Waterford Cove Sector 3.

-Annette Ray to Justin Harris, for $195,000, for property in Section 14, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Benson Holdings LLC to Bishop Creek Investors LLC, for $1,100,000, for Lots 100, 150, 200 and 250 in Southlake Park Condominium.

-Laurel Land to Angelica Therese C. Gales, for $210,000, for Lot 32 in Davenports Addition to Riverchase West Sector 2.

-Samuel H. Waldrop to Ashleigh Denise Waldrop, for $14,900, for property in Section 9, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.

-Brenda K. Culp to Mitchell A. Rice, for $345,000, for Lot 201 in Riverwoods Second Sector Amended Map.

-Walker Family Holdings LTD to Jeffrey Allen Mathews, for $42,000, for property in Section 30, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Joseph Calvert to Laurel Land, for $320,000, for Lot 186 in Chandalar South Fourth Sector.

-Tommy L. Gardner to Jimit K. Parekh, for $203,500, for Lot 19 in Dearing Downs 12th Addition 2nd Phase.

-Michael Cheng to Alcor Invest LLC, for $146,900, for Lot 13 in Monte Tierra 1st Addition.

-Matthew C. Horrell to Taylor D. Hall, for $175,000, for Lot 4 in Stonecreek Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Margie S. Lowery to Arlington Resources LLC, for $78,800, for Lots 4 and 5 in Country Aire Estates.

-Steven R. Vann to Sherrie Sechrist, for $200,000, for Lot 11 in Meadowview First Sector Addition.

-Jeff David Noble to Jeff David Noble, for $349,000, for Lot 2175 in Flemming Farms Phase 2.

-Carl B. Shory to L & L Property Enterprises LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 46 in Weatherly Kings Crest Sector 3 Phase 1.

-Phillip D. Guy to Megan Collins, for $320,000, for Lot 206 in Hillsboro Phase III.

-Megan B. Collins to Adams Realty LLC, for $185,000, for Lots 82 and 83 in Braelinn Village Phase IV Resubdivision of Lots 82, 83 and 84.

-Robert M. Maugh to Eric L. Saaybe, for $859,000, for Lot 96 in Brock Point Phase 1B.

-Fredrick B. Berrey to Henry T. Holifield, for $124,450, for property in Section 2, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.

-Charlene Iris Kreider to Caroline Leigh Walden, for $108,750, for Lot 54 in Greystone Ridge Garden Homes First Addition.

-Martha Willcutt to James M. Knight, for $175,600, for Lot 15 in St. Charles Place Resurvey of Lots 15 and 16.

Feb. 3

-Patricia A. Cashion to Heather Edmonds, for $205,000, for Lot 30 in High Ridge Village Phase 6 Final Plat.

-U.S. Bank Trust to Michael Booth, for $168,000, for Lot 2 in Hidden Valley Estates.

-James W. Oakes to Madeleine Monson, for $235,000, for Lot 19 in Chadwick Sector 4.

-Robert Farmer Jr. Traditional IRA to Mark Hancock, for $275,000, for Lot 109 in Kirkman Preserve Phase 1B.

-Gavin Green to David Coogan, for $199,900, for Lot 16 in Bermuda Hills Second Sector Second Addition.

-Laura K. Watkins to Rhebia Nordan, for $311,000, for Lot 110 in Beaumont Phase 4 Resurvey of Lots 85-99 and 102-110 Final Plat.

-Calem Hicks to Cerberus SFR Holdings V LP, for $234,000, for Lot 167 in Waterstone Phase 3 1st Addition.

-Hilary Gordon to Cerberus SFR Holdings V LP, for $205,000, for Lot 290 in Forest Lakes Sector 4.

-James A. Harmon to Dorothy T. Johnson, for $220,000, for property in Section 25, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Dara Dye, for $474,900, for Lot 1 in Southpointe Second Sector.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Keaton W. Niles, for $479,321, for Lot B-136 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2A.

-Stephanie Dawn Smith to RPI One Helena LLC, for $500,000, for Lot 6 in Mullins Addition to Helena.

-James K. Lovelady to RPI One Helena LLC, for $600,000, for Lot 7 and 8 in Mullins Addition to Helena.

-Billie Frances Darby to Ryan Harry, for $350,000, for property in Section 32, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Jennifer G. Haley to Toby J. Tenharmsel, for $509,900, for Lot 824 in Riverwoods Eighth Sector Phase I.

-Paula M. Murphy to Jeffrey R. Murphy, for $66,500, for Lot 1 in Breckenridge Park Resurvey of Block 5 of a Resurvey.

-Betty M. Rabenau to William D. Mims, for $284,500, for Lot 111 in Greystone Farms Guilford Place Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Calvin T. Burrell to Chris L. Wright, for $238,000, for Lot 25 in High Ridge Village Phase 6 Final Plat.

-Jennie Nguyen to Marta W. Gresham, for $263,000, for Lot 120 in Inverness Cove Phase 2 Resurvey #1 Final Plat.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Phillip Dural Guy, for $511,900, for Lot 329 in Creekwater Phase III A.

-Jong Myung Shin to Ryan Hunter Decourdes, for $280,000, for Lot 12 in Resurvey Lot 12 Block Applecross.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Damarcus Davis, for $202,355, for Lot 216 in Springs Crossing Sector 2.

-Eleanor W. Stewart to Charles R. Franklin, for $212,000, for Lot 31 in Beaver Creek Preserve Third Sector.

-Katherine Watters to Hurcey H. Toney, for $335,000, for property in Section 20, Township 19 South, Range 3 East.

-Thomas William Atchison to Rickey Galloway, for $425,000, for property in Section 19, Township 21, Range 1 West.

-Piano Reddito LLC to Anthony J. Cannon, for $105,000, for Lot 10 in Wilsons Glen 1st Sector.

-Grey Oaks Properties LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 503 in Grey Oaks Phase 6 Final Plat.

-Melissa J. Youngblood to Jennifer Marie Payne, for $181,000, for Lot 5 in Farris Smith Subdivision Resurvey.

-Billy Joe Pickett to Ricky Pickett, for $1,720,230, for property in Section 35, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Victor Brian Simmons, for $474,900, for Lot 311 in Creekwater Phase III.

-Shelby Springs LLC to Brian Jay Tucker, for $45,000, for Lot 21 in Shelby Spring Farms Lakeland Sector.

-Hallie Marie Collins Cohill to Sam Collins, for $58,970, for property in Section 36, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

Feb. 4

-SDHBirmingham LLC to J W Carrol, for $212,885, for Lot 78 in Farmingdale Estates Sector Four.

-Joann E. Pardue to Haley Carpenter, for $179,900, for Lot 14 in Magnolia Parc.

-Angie B. Blaising to ST Holdings LLC, for $154,900, for Lot 28 in Savannah Pointe Sector III Phase 1.

-Anna Marie Meneghetti to Ari Aynor, for $147,900, for Lot 116 in Rossburg Townhomes Sector II.

-Town Builders Inc. to G. Forrest Chambers, for $430,000, for Lot 16-10 in Mt Laurel Phase III.

-Alexia S. Furr to Dexter Sunderman, for $375,000, for Lot 211 in Hillsboro Subdivision Phase III.

-Wayne Sanford to Stone Pointe Builders LLC, for $42,000, for Lot 214 in Forest Ridge Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Stephanie Tyree Griggs to Kayla S. Sitz, for $146,900, for Lot 532 in Weatherly Aberdeen Sector 18.

-Nellie Youngblood to Karina Martinez Gomez, for $4,000, for property in Section 22, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Delton Lane Clayton to Cathy Clayton, for $60,000, for property in Section 22, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Helen Bush to Tiffany Green, for $5,000, for Lot 1 in Helen Bush Family Subdivision.

-Cim Trust 2019 R2 to Jose Lopez, for $13,000, for property in Section 32, Township 17 South, Range 1 East.

-Heather D. Edmonds to Kadylyn Elizabeth Wallace, for $150,000, for Lot 4 in Cahaba Manor Townhome First Addition.

-Brian H. Adcock to Stephen Wiley, for $268,900, for Lot 1609 in Strathaven at Ballantrae Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Brad Stamps to Liano Properties LLC, for $77,000, for Lot 633 in Deer Ridge Lakes Sector 6 Phase I.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Shawanda Love, for $305,245, for Lot 61 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Alicia A. Balliett to Taylor Williamson, for $135,000, for Lot 2 in Cahaba Manor Town Homes First Addition.

-Cathy Goff Clayton to Cathy Clayton, for $60,000, for property in Section 22, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Brandi Morgan Gay to Saul Chaidez Rodriguez, for $205,000, for Lot 3 in Fox Haven First Sector Amended Map.

-U.S. Bank National Association to Wealth Cap Funds LLC, for $79,500, for Lot 6 in Wilsons Subdivision No. 1 Town of Montevallo.

-P R Wilborn LLC to Lake Wilborn Partners LLC, for $342,000, for Lots 610, 653, 655 and 657 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6A.

-Grey Oaks Properties LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 602 in Grey Oaks Phase 6.

-Andrew P. Wilkinson to Maelina Christine King, for $252,500, for Lot 12 in Southlake Townhomes.

-Grey Oaks Properties LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 606 in Grey Oaks Phase 6 Final Plat.

-Grey Oaks Properties LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 607 in Grey Oaks Phase 6 Final Plat.

-Grey Oaks Properties LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 608 in Grey Oaks Phase 6 Final Plat.

-Elavia Jenevora Van Pelt to Marvin S. Windham, for $225,000, for Lot 3 in Van Pelts Addition to Indian Springs Village Plat No. 2.

-Grey Oaks Properties LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 615 in Grey Oaks 6 Phase 6 Final Plat.

-Grey Oaks Properties LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 619 in Grey Oaks Phase 6 Final Plat.

-Grey Oaks Properties LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 629 in Grey Oaks Phase 6 Final Plat.

-Joe M. Hall to David Brian Kelley, for $109,000, for property in Section 23, Township 20 South, Range 4 West.

-Grey Oaks Properties LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $300,000, for Lots 502, 605, 610, 612 and 614 in Grey Oaks Phase 6 Final Plat.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Denise D. Lynch, for $416,300, for Lot 2035 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.

-Patricia C. Merritt to Mohamed Ahmed Elbadawi, for $312,000, for Lot 6 in Lenox Place Phase Two.

-Jodi L. Aumann to Michael P. Peterson, for $598,300, for Lot 1843 in Eagle Point 18th Sector.

-Cathy Clayton to Howard O’Neal, for $60,000, for property in Section 22, Township 20 South, Range 3 West and property in Section 23, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Francisco Castro to Jorge Adrian Millan Suarez, for $154,000, for Lot 35 in Apache Ridge Sector 6.

-Cathy Clayton to Delton L. Clayton, for $60,000, for property in Section 22, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Redfield Enterprises LLC to Wade A. Steed, for $225,000, for Lot 4 in Royal Oaks 4th Sector Unit 1.