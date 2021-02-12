February 12, 2021

Marriages for the week of Feb. 14, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 8:27 pm Friday, February 12, 2021

The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Feb. 1-5:

-Dalvan Maleek Buchanan to Thomes Najuan Stewart.

-Kayla Nicole Hendley to Dustin Kane Crowson.

-Kristin Paige Bailey to Charles Landon McCollum.

-Lemetria Monic Mounticure to Jamarkise O’Neal Gray.

-Sarah Ilizabeth Nickle to Karl Aaron Mollica.

-Reginald Eric Towns to Kista Lynn Smith.

-Landon Paul Wylie to Kaleigh Blair Patterson.

-Samuel Garcia to Michelle Venessa Simmons.

-Jessica Michelle Britt to Shawn Douglas Baker.

-Jose Guadalupe Jacobo Hernandez to Alania Marie Gomez.

-Freddie De La Sancha to Tania Galvan.

-Carson Evan Lester to Mallory Rae Bassett.

-German Ramirez Flores to Rangel Yesenia Valazquez.

-Michele Conn Gay to Wade Williams Faulkner.

-Mireya Castelan to Adrian Gomez.

-Steven Shane Hughes to  Lori Faith Morrow.

-Morgann Deanne Prowell to Arron Elton Earl Shields.

-Philip Buckley Rose to Amanda Wade Monroe.

-Chris Kimberly Goode to Angela Denise Weir.

-Steven Allen Hollingsworth to Betty Thomas McDowell.

