Sheriff’s reports for the week of Feb. 14, 2021

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Jan. 21-28:

Jan. 21

-Forgery from an unknown location. $244.84 was stolen from a check.

Jan. 22

-Death investigation from the 200 block of Vineyard Lane, Birmingham.

-Death investigation from the 11000 block of Bear Creek Road, Sterrett. A bag of Fentanyl (500 milliliters) was damaged or destroyed.

-Property located from Egg and Butter road near Beaver Creek Road, Shelby. Various cards including an Alabama EBT card were recovered.

-Property damage from Cahaba Valley Trace and Alabama 119, Birmingham. A 2019 Nissan Sentra was damaged.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 3000 block of Charing Wood Lane, Birmingham.

-Information report from the 100 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence investigation from the 1000 block of Shelby County 337, Chelsea.

-Property damage from U.S. 280 West and Chelsea Park Drive, Chelsea.

-Harassment from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-Incident from Bear Creek Road at Forest Lakes Boulevard.

-Runaway juvenile from the 100 block of Kings Ranch Drive, Columbiana.

-Missing person-juvenile from the 100 block of Kings Ranch Drive, Wilsonville.

-Identity theft from the 5400 block of Riverview Parkway, Birmingham.

-Unlawful use of debit or credit card from the 100 block of Astor Circle, Chelsea. $400 was stolen.

-Burglary from the 2000 block of Park Spring Lane, Chelsea. A Whirlpool kitchen range valued at $570, Whirlpool microwave valued at $295 and Whirlpool dishwasher valued at $215 were stolen.

-Fraudulent use of credit or debit card from the 400 block of Shelby County 307, Shelby.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 200 block of Hebb Road, Wilsonville.

-Missing person-juvenile from the 100 block of Kings Ranch Drive, Chelsea.

-Runaway juvenile from the 100 block of Kings Ranch Drive, Columbiana.

-Theft of property from the 800 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham. A Dyson hair dryer valued at $450, iPad valued at $300 and Wahl hair clippers valued at $75 were stolen.

Jan. 23

-Incident from the 16000 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from the 2500 block of Alabama 145, Columbiana. A red “Jefe Og” bag containing suspected marijuana (1 gram), grinder and a Sunkist bottle and socket fashioned into a pipe containing burnt residue and resin believed to be burnt marijuana were confiscated.

-Missing person-juvenile from the 100 block of Al-Youth Drive, Westover.

-Criminal mischief third degree from the 4000 block of South Shades Crest Road, Hoover. A brass door knob valued at $100 was damaged.

-Harassment from Shelby County 313, Columbiana.

-Unauthorized use of motor vehicle from the 200 block of Hayride Road, Maylene.

-Burglary from the 500 block of Shelby County 74, Chelsea. A door and miscellaneous items were damaged.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, burglary from the 1900 block of Shelby County 93, Helena.

-Harassment from the 3000 block of Old Stone Drive, Birmingham (two counts).

Jan. 24

-Incident from U.S. 280 near Belcher Drive. A 2014 Ford Focus was damaged.

-Domestic incident from the 600 block of Brothers Avenue, Wilsonville.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea at Walmart. Miscellaneous items from Walmart totaling $57.28 were stolen, and a plastic bag containing a white powdery substance that tested positive for meth was confiscated.

-Property damage from Alabama 145 and Nine Oaks Drive, Shelby. A 2018 Ford Explorer was damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 600 block of Shelby County 478, Leeds.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Miscellaneous items from Walmart totaling $57.28 were stolen, and a plastic bag containing a white powdery substance that tested positive for meth was confiscated.

-Incident from an unspecified location in Vincent.

Jan. 25

-Domestic violence investigation from the 4100 block of Park Crossings Drive, Chelsea.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 10000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham. A Coach wallet, Yeti cooler valued at $200, Yeti thermos valued at $50, Nike Vapor Max shoes valued at $120, Ray Ban sunglasses valued at $200 and an Under Armour gym bag with contents valued at $50-plus were stolen.

-Property damage from the 800 block of Narrows Point Drive, Birmingham. A mailbox and pole were damaged.

-Harassing communications from the 10000 block of Shelby County 55, Sterrett.

-Information report (mental health) from Wildwood Chapel Road, Columbiana.

-Leaving scene of accident from the 2200 block of Springfield Loop West, Birmingham. A 2013 Honda Civic was damaged.

-Criminal mischief third degree from the 600 block of Depot Street, Montevallo. A purse valued at $50 was damaged.

-Theft of property from the 3000 block of Shelby County 10, Montevallo. A Taurus .380 was stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property fourth degree from the 9000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham. A police badge valued at $150 was stolen.

-Death investigation from the 11200 block of Bear Creek Road, Sterrett.

-Identity theft from the 3700 block of Woodbine Way, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 100 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham.

Jan. 26

-Death investigation from the 7300 block of Shelby County 61, Wilsonville.

-Theft of property from the 2000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham. A 2006 Ford Mustang was stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 9500 block of Shelby County 55, Westover. A Billboard Bluetooth speaker valued at $10.90 was stolen.

-Promoting prison contraband from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Suspected meth (1.8 grams) was reported.

-Incident from Weeping Circle, Wilsonville.

-Death investigation from the woods near the corner of Southledge Place and Southledge Trail, Birmingham.

-Theft of property, criminal mischief from the 1000 block of Sandhurst Circle, Birmingham. Am Amazon envelope with a pulley system for a VR headset valued at $20.51 was stolen and damaged; a package containing three inhalers valued at $509 was stolen.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 1100 block of Shelby County 59, Vincent. A 2003 Honda Civic was reported.

-Information report from the 2300 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea at Chelsea Middle School.

-Theft of property from the 10000 block of U.S. 280, Sterrett. A 2012 Ford Model TT valued at $55,000 was stolen.

-Incident from the 5400 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham. An iPhone X was recovered.

-Incident from the 5600 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 1 block of Sunrise Circle, Wilsonville. $47,500 was stolen.

-Assault from the 5400 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham.

Jan. 27

-Property damage from Shelby County 61 and McEwen Farm Road, Wilsonville. A 2011 Toyota Camry sustained $2,500 in damages.

-Identity theft from the 3800 block of Kinross Drive, Birmingham.

-Burglary, theft of property fourth degree from the 800 block of Shelby County 32, Columbiana. $54 was stolen.

-Domestic investigation from Riverwood Terrace, Birmingham.

-Recovered stolen vehicle from Shelby County 483, Vincent. A 2014 Cadillac Escalade was recovered.

-Harassing communications from the 20 block of Portobello Road, Birmingham.

-Discharging firearm into occupied dwelling from Gilmore Nick Circle, Montevallo.

Jan. 28

-Harassment from the 49000 block of Alabama 25, Sterrett.

-Miscellaneous from the 70 block of Crossbrook Circle, Chelsea.

-Domestic incident from Yorkshire Road, Columbiana.

-Domestic investigation from the 200 block of Davis Drive, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 400 block of Hickory Hill Lane, Shelby.

-Incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A total of 13 debit cards were recovered.

-Incident from Shelby County 47, just north of Shelby County 311, Shelby.

-Domestic investigation from the 600 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham.

-Drug paraphernalia from the 10000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea. A yellow highlighter, black permanent marker and silver socket were recovered.

-Criminal trespass from the 800 block of Shelby County 17, Montevallo.

-Identity theft from the 400 block of Griffin Park Lane, Birmingham.

-Identity theft from the 2900 block of Brook Highland Drive, Birmingham.

-Theft of property third degree from the 100 block of Bar Harbor Way, Westover. A PlayStation 4 valued at $550 and approximately $200 in $1 dollar bills were stolen.

-Theft of property from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea at Walmart. Various items valued at $79.09, a gift card valued at $400 and a VS card valued at $420 were stolen.

-Burglary, theft of electricity from the 600 block of Shelby County 403, Shelby. Two televisions and two Roku devices were stolen.

-Harassment from the 1700 block of U.S. 31, Alabaster.

-Information report from the 6100 block of Beaver Brook Cove, Birmingham.

-Attempted suicide from Marigold Road, Shelby.