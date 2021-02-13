Herrera-Bast named new President, CEO of Hoover Chamber

FROM STAFF REPORTS

HOOVER – The board of directors of the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the completion of their search for a new President and CEO.

On Friday, Feb. 12, the Chamber shared the hiring of Toni Herrera-Bast to fill the position, having narrowed the applicant pool from more than 70 applicants.

Herrera-Bast comes to the Chamber having most recently served as Vice President of Public Relations with the YWCA of Central Alabama.

“After an extensive search for a new President and CEO of the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce, we are pleased to have selected Toni Herrera-Bast,” said Paul Dangel, Chair of the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce board of directors. “Toni has an extensive background in public relations and communications; this, combined with experience in not-for-profit and for-profit management executive positions, makes Toni very qualified to lead our Chamber.”

Prior to her position with the YWCA, Herrera-Bast was the Director of Media for the Raleigh-Durham International Airport, and she also served as the PR and Marketing Manager for the Birmingham Airport Authority.

“I am excited to join the Hoover Chamber of Commerce,” Herrera-Bast said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to lead an organization dedicated to providing economic sustainability and workforce development for the benefit of its members. I look forward to using my past experiences to contribute to the Chamber’s future growth and success. It is exciting to be able to work in collaboration with our city, community, and business leaders to build on the Chamber’s past successes.”

Herrera-Bast will start in her new role with the Chamber on March 1.

“We expect Toni to not only continue the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce’s excellent programs, but to work with partners, members, investors and community stakeholders as we launch a strategic plan with the goal of bringing the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce to an amazing new level,” Dangel said.

The Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce has served as the voice of businesses in Hoover for more than 40 years. Having more than 1,000 member businesses, the Chamber provides services to the Hoover community, member businesses, visitors, and prospective residents.