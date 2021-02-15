Pelham City Schools closed Tuesday due to weather

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

With the threat of icy road conditions, Pelham City Schools has made the decision to close all schools on Tuesday, Feb. 16 to staff and students as a safety measure.

While the threat of any winter weather is diminishing, the rain has fallen on Monday has caused wet roadways across the county with temperatures expected to fall well below freezing during the overnight hours and not go above freezing for the majority of Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service in Birmingham, the low Monday night into Tuesday morning across Shelby County is expected to be between 15 and 19 degrees, which will lead to the wet roadways becoming icy overnight.

The high Tuesday is only expected to reach 32 or 33 degrees throughout much of the county, meaning the majority of the day temperatures will remain at or below freezing leading to little improvement of roadways.

All PCS extracurricular and after school activities have been canceled for Tuesday.

Follow Shelbycountyreporter.com for any updates regarding further closures or the Pelham City Schools Facebook Page.