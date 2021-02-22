John Ralph Williams

Sylacauga

John Ralph Williams, age 56, of Sylacauga, passed away Monday, Feb. 15.

The visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 24 at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Darrel Kimbrel officiating. Burial will follow at Bay Springs Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Mr. Williams is preceded in death by his brother, Jimmy Williams, and sister, Claudette.

He is survived by his wife, Janice Williams; stepchildren, Jimmy Allen Gamey, Heather Gamey, and Joey Gamey; sisters-in-law, Janette Howell, Glenda Whitman, and Barbara Hughes; cousin, Robert Etress; nieces, Jolinda Payton and Julie Littlefield; and numerous nephews and special friends.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.