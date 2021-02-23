February 23, 2021

Marriages for the week of Feb. 21, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 2:37 am Tuesday, February 23, 2021

The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Feb. 8-12:

-Christopher Lance Kimbro to Cynthia Romanstine Howdeshell.

-David Paul Hietanen to Janet Elaine Morrow.

-Juan Carlos Jimenez Ibarra to Brenda Garcia Zarco.

-Jamee Jerrod Lowery to Markita Michelle Underwood.

-Christian Allen McKenzie to Salvador Jimenez Vivanco.

-Kyle Louis Bowell to Marla Elizabeth Hogue.

-Sterling Russell Brown to Kimberly Karol Hurst.

-Alan James Troxell to Mary Catherine Sansom.

-Andriah Leigh Ellen Mixon to Robert Leslie Hunter.

-Clayton Paul Gossett to Ashley Nicole Steiner.

-Justin Jael Nieves Cruzado to Eva Naydelin Torres Morales.

-Melvin Eugene Harris to Karlisa Brenshawn Hudson Harris.

-Herman Joseph Dunn to Michele Marie Ferrantelli.

-Kelley Rose Aileen Shepherd to Michael Trey Topper.

-Allison Brooke Davis to David Gregory Houston.

-Judith Leon Lopez to German Jaramillo Gonzalez.

-Daniel James Furgason to Alexandra Grace Etheredge.

-Cayla Marie Barton to Kenneth Colt Chapman.

-Tyler Andrew Greer to Abby Jean Seales.

-Jennifer Leigh Franklin to Clinton Mathew Whatley.

-Jessica Catherine Simmons to Bobby Joe Geeslin.

-Amanda Ann Young to Johnathan Alexander Harris.

