Sheriff’s reports for the week of Feb. 21, 2021

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Jan. 28-Feb. 4:

Jan. 28

-Domestic investigation from the 6400 block of Shelby County 51.

-Harassment from the 1700 block of U.S. 31, Alabaster.

Jan. 29

-Death investigation from the 3600 block of Buck Horn Cove, Birmingham.

-Death investigation from the 300 block of Hollow Tree Trail, Harpersville.

-Identity theft from the 500 block of Alta Vista Drive, Chelsea.

-Missing person-juvenile from the 100 block of Kings Ranch Drive, Wilsonville.

-Runaway juvenile from the 100 block of Kings Ranch Drive, Columbiana.

-Fraudulent use of credit card from the 700 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea. $98 was stolen from a checking account.

-Theft from the 60 block of Shelby County 442, Sterrett. Money from an account totaling $4,836.20 was stolen.

-Information report from Chelsea Park Trail, Chelsea.

-Theft of property from the 100 block of Starboard Drive, Shelby. A 2017 Jeep Renegade was stolen.

-Incident from an unknown location.

-Theft of property from the 2900 block of Indian Crest Drive, Birmingham. A bank account tax information form, Birmingham Water Works bill and miscellaneous junk mail were stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 5400 block of U.S. 280 West at Siegel Select, Birmingham. A large chrome gas cap for a Jeep Wrangler valued at $120 was stolen.

-Incident from the 200 block of Kings Home Drive, Chelsea.

-Incident-law enforcement assist from Kingston Road and Dunsmore Drive, Chelsea Park.

Jan. 30

-Miscellaneous incident-law enforcement assist from the 0 block of L and M Trace, Shelby.

-DUI from the 16000 block of U.S. 280 West, Chelsea.

-Burglary from the 300 block of Page Creek Road, Chelsea. A stainless steel hunting knife was stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 900 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham. A 9-millimeter pistol valued at $550, Corkcicle cooler valued at $100 and Carhartt jacket valued at $70 were stolen.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 7000 block of Meadowlark Drive, Birmingham. A lot of approximately 1,000 autographed and jersey sports cards valued at $15,000 was stolen.

-Burglary third degree from the 70 block of Mulberry Street, Montevallo. A Roku TV valued at $600 was stolen.

-Domestic violence-strangulation, interference with a domestic violence emergency call from the 3000 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.

-Harassment from the 3400 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.

-Property damage from the 10 block of Greenhill Parkway, Birmingham. A hotel door sustained $250 in damages.

-Theft of property fourth degree from Shelby County 47, Shelby. $68.78 worth of gasoline was stolen.

-Burglary, theft of property fourth degree from the 300 block of Page Creek Road, Chelsea. A stainless steel hunting knife and miscellaneous alcohol were stolen.

Jan. 31

-Incident from the 200 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham.

-Property damage from the 5000 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham. A 2016 Toyota 4Runner sustained $2,000 in damages.

-Theft of property from the 200 block of Hayride Road, Maylene. An AT&T tablet valued at $50, U.S. currency in $4, a driver’s license and various cards were stolen.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 2000 block of Indian Shoals Road, Wilsonville. An Ingisna TV valued at $300, Xbox 360 valued at $100, Porter cable saw valued at $200, Ryobi drill valued at $50, Milwaukee reciprocating saw valued at $130 and Yamaha speakers valued at $150 were stolen.

-Theft of property from the 200 block of Mountain View Lane, Columbiana. A Husqvarna chainsaw valued at $300, Craftsman circular saw valued at $300, socket sets and a red bucket of assorted tools valued at approximately $1,000 were stolen.

-Harassment from the 25000 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville.

-Incident from Shelby County 32 and Shelby County 438, Wilsonville.

-Attempting to elude, reckless driving from Alabama 155 at Shelby County 18, Montevallo. A 1999 Honda Accord was recovered.

Feb. 1

-Incident from the 200 block of Oakland Avenue, Wilsonville. A mailbox valued at $100 was damaged.

-Criminal mischief from the 100 block of Valentine Trail, Wilsonville. A 2015 Dodge Dart sustained $400 in damages, and an iPhone 11 sustained $250 in damages.

-Promoting prison contraband from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Multiple orange strips believed to be Suboxone (approximately 0.7 gram) in a clear plastic bag were reported.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 100 block of Shelby County 453, Sterrett.

-Death investigation from the 80 block of River Walk Drive, Wilsonville.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Turnberry Place, Shoal Creek.

-Permitting dogs to roam at large from the 8000 block of Shelby County 22, Montevallo.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 2000 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham. Several cartons of cigarettes, mood enhancement pill bottles and sleeves of smokeless tobacco valued at $10,000 were stolen, and a shattered glass front door sustained $5,000 in damages.

-Theft of property, forgery from the 5500 block of Afton Way, Birmingham. Checks valued at $700, $600 and a third check with an unlisted value were stolen.

-Burglary from the 16000 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby. A Craftsman air compressor valued at $400, Porter cable die grinder valued at $100, extension ladder valued at $200, Abu Garcia Ambassadeur reel on a Shakespeare Ugly Stick Rod valued at $150, Craftsman chainsaw and Poulin weed trimmer valued at a combined $400 and ammunition reloading supplies valued at $300 were stolen.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Polo Field Way, Chelsea.

-Stolen vehicle recovery from the 200 block of Sunset Drive, Harpersville. A 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup valued at $35,000 was stolen.

-Theft of property from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A 2019 Ram 1500 pickup valued at $35,000 was stolen.

-Domestic violence-assault, criminal mischief from the 10000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham. Four tires valued at $1,200 were damaged.

Feb. 2

-Incident from the 2400 block of Westover Road, Sterrett.

-Property damage from the 600 block of Shelby County 46, Shelby. A 2002 Honda Civic LX sustained $1,000 in damages.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 3800 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. A vehicle title valued at $75 was stolen.

-Domestic incident from the 900 block of Shelby County 270, Maylene.

-Death investigation from the 0 block of Epsibeth Road, Montevallo.

-Theft from the 7000 block of Shelby County 61, Wilsonville. A 200-amp main service breaker box valued at $2,500 was stolen.

-Identity theft from the 500 block of Shelby County 8, Lot 1A, Wilton.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 750 block of Dogwood Circle, Birmingham or the 100 block of Sunbelt Parkway, Birmingham at Oxmoor Valley golf course. A Glock .380-caliber semiautomatic pistol valued at $409, a left-handed leather holster valued at $70 and U.S. currency in the amount of $59 were stolen.

-Incident from the 600 block of Talon Trace, Birmingham.

-Public intoxication from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 400 block of Shelby County 48, Wilsonville. A front bumper was damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Rainbow Lane, Shelby.

-Missing person-adult from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

Feb. 3

-Domestic violence second degree-burglary second degree, domestic violence second degree-criminal mischief first degree from the 100 block of Keller Lane, Vincent. Multiple windows and doors, a 2005 Ford Mustang and a 2019 Nissan Altima were damaged.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment, domestic violence-menacing from the 0 block of Rose Road.

-Incident from an unknown location.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 5000 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. A German Bombay cat valued at $500 was stolen.

-Harassment from the 0 block of Oakland Avenue, Wilsonville.

-Incident from the 4000 block of Heritage View Road, Birmingham.

-Fire investigation from the 80 block of Keller Lane, Vincent. A single-wide trailer home sustained $2,000 in damages.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Baron Drive, Chelsea.

-Domestic violence-assault from the 7000 block of Shelby County 51, Sterrett.

-Harassing communications from the 400 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 6800 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. Miscellaneous mail, license plates and other identifying documents were recovered.

-Missing person-juvenile from the 300 block of Kings Ranch Lane (Sandlin Home), Wilsonville.

-Theft of property from the 100 block of Murray Drive, Montevallo.

-Property damage from the 100 block of Cherokee Street, Montevallo. Minor cosmetic damage to a vehicle door was caused by a deer.

-Domestic investigation from the 500 block of Smokey Road, Alabaster.

Feb. 4

-Property damage from the 200 block of Shelby County 332, Pelham. A box truck trailer area sustained $800 in damages from a low-hanging tree.

-Death investigation from the 200 block of White Road, Montevallo.

-Theft of property fourth degree from Gordie Davis Drive, Leeds. $440 in U.S. currency was stolen.

-Harassment from the 100 block of Blackstone Court, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 4600 block of Chesapeake Cove, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 200 block of Rock School Road, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 1100 block of Shelby County 50, Vandiver. A Taurus 9-millimeter handgun was reported.

-Death investigation from the 1000 block of Shelby County 311, Shelby.