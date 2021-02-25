Family Strong Friday provides biblical enrichment for parents and children 

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

PELHAM — Families came together on Friday, Feb. 19 at First Baptist Church of Pelham to celebrate the importance of the family unit as well as learn biblical lessons and have fun together at Family Strong Friday.

The event was very popular as it saw a wide array of families come out to be together and participate in the faith-based fun that the church had in store for the event.

FBC’s Director of Preschool and Children’s Ministries Jonathan Williams said that the event was planned with the idea of giving parents the tools necessary to be good stewards of faith for their children so they could provide good discipleship and raise well-informed Christian children.

“Because of COVID-19 and other things, there is a shifting emphasis away from traditional ministry more to an emphasis on partnering with parents for the discipleship of children,” Williams said.

The event was free for families and was set up in a way where each family would be at their own table together safely socially distanced from others, so that everyone could be safe while still in the company of others.

Parents and children brought their bibles and were given worksheets and information that provided easy and helpful ways to communicate the lessons presented in the Bible. It was all done in way that was easily understandable for children.

Williams said these activities taught a method of discipleship to parents, which essentially gave them the tools to do bible studies in their own homes.

Aside from the educational aspect of Family Strong Fridays, there were also a number of fun activities that just gave parents an opportunity to spend real quality time with their kids and enjoy the pizza that was provided for each group.