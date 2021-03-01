March 1, 2021

Kindergarten pre-enrollment for Shelby County Schools will be held online April 7 and April 8. (File)

SCS to hold kindergarten pre-enrollment in April

By Emily Sparacino

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Shelby County Schools will hold kindergarten pre-enrollment online April 7 and April 8 for the 2021-2022 school year.

The following items will need to be uploaded before registration can be completed for a child:

  • A photo ID for the enrolling parent or legal guardian
  • Proof of age (i.e. birth certificate)
  • Valid Alabama immunization form (referred to as a “blue form”)
  • Proof of residence. All parents or legal guardians will be required to provide two of the following current residence verification documents prior to the start of the new school year: recent mortgage statement, property deed, property tax record, apartment lease, recent utilities.
  • Proof of custody (if applicable, a copy of the court order must be supplied to the school)
  • Social Security number (voluntary)

Visit the SCS website, Shelbyed.k12.al.us for information regarding online registration and forms.

