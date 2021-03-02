Arrest reports for the week of Feb. 28, 2021
The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Feb. 15-22:
Alabaster
Feb. 15
-Genaro Martinez-Ventura, 26, of Montevallo, alias warrant, capias warrant (three counts).
Feb. 18
-Ronald Alexander Bady, 62, of Selma, DUI-alcohol.
-Fredisha Lynn Joseph, 35, of Ensley, Alabama, failure to appear, capias warrant.
Feb. 19
-Robert Lee Jackson Jr., 25, of Birmingham, receiving stolen property first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Feb. 20
-Kenneth Steven Towns, 35, of Wetumpka, Alabama, receiving stolen property second degree.
-Roger Dale Glass II, 33, of Columbiana, alias warrant, capias warrant.
Feb. 21
-Terrence Larail Bunkley, 42, of Alabaster, dangerous drugs.
-Moises Gonzalez Mejia, 26, of Maylene, DUI-alcohol.
Feb. 22
-Ricardo Flores Martinez, 26, of Alabaster, DUI-alcohol.
Calera
Feb. 15
-Francis R. Harris, 22, of Birmingham, possession of marijuana first degree, drug paraphernalia, public intoxication, possession of a pistol by a drunk/addict.
Feb. 17
-Michael Jason Pearson, 42, of Brierfield, Alabama, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.
-Derick Deandre James, 29, of Calera, DUI-alcohol, attempting to elude, resisting arrest, open container.
Feb. 18
-Keela Diane Holliman, 34, of Columbiana, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.
-Jalon Jerod Talton, 21, of Clanton, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.
-Zachary Ryan Able, 21, of Calera, failure to appear.
-Roger Dale Glass II, 33, of Wilsonville, possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Robert Lee Horn, 35, of Calera, resisting arrest, obstructing government operations, failure to appear.
Feb. 19
-Paula Darlene Lee, 50, of Calera, possession of a controlled substance-amphetamine.
-Kenneth Michael Francis, 38, of Montevallo, possession of a controlled substance-amphetamine.
Harpersville
Jan. 2
-Kevin Williamson, 44, of Selma, warrant-ours.
-Shavonn Torbert, 30, of Childersburg, warrant-ours.
Jan. 10
-Rebecca Tanner, 33, of Columbiana, warrant-ours.
Jan. 12
-Dallas Holmes, 33, of Vincent, DUI-leaving scene.
Jan. 13
-John Palochick, 46, of Birmingham, warrant-ours.
-Casey Perryman, 31, of Columbiana, warrant-ours.
Jan. 14
-Vivian Green, 48, of Pell City, Alabama, DUI / giving false information.
Jan. 15
-Christina Graves, 37, of Helena, warrant-ours.
Jan. 16
-Zachary James, 26, of Sylacauga, warrant-ours.
Jan. 18
-Michael Stanley, 18, of Huntsville, DUI.
Jan. 22
-Sharquetta Turner, 30, of Birmingham, warrant-ours.
Jan. 27
-Joseph Smith, 40, of Harpersville, warrant-ours.
Jan. 28
-Vontavious Green, 22, of Dadeville, warrant-ours.
Jan. 29
-Dontrell Calhoun, 22-disorderly conduct.
Helena
Feb. 16
-Jeremiah Keith Perryman, 26, failure to appear/bail jumping misdemeanor.
-Jeffrey Wayne Wooten, 55, failure to appear/bail jumping misdemeanor.
Feb. 20
-Colby Preston Fowler, 24, DUI-alcohol.
-Chance Wayne Fowler, 19, public intoxication, minor in possession of alcohol.
-Kevin James Williams, 41, DUI-controlled substance.
-Rex Alan Clay, 58, DUI-alcohol.
-Leah Amy Burnett, 51, DUI-alcohol.
Feb. 21
-Cory Lavon Thomas, 33, DUI-alcohol.
-Caleb McClinton King, 27, failure to appear/bail jumping misdemeanor.
Montevallo
Feb. 16
-Kelsea Donyelle Shockley, public peace-HC harassing communications.
-Chad Ryan Shockley, public peace-HC harassing communications.
Feb. 20
-Nathaniel Hill, PI-appears in public place under influence.
-Cadell Orenthia McCain, agency assist arrest.
-Jeffrey Rush Curry, PI-appears in public place under influence.
Pelham
Feb. 14
-Margarito Romero, 50, of Harlingen, Texas, DUI-alcohol, controlled substance.
-James Pilkinton, 41, of Pelham, domestic violence third degree-simple assault.
Feb. 15
-Luciano Aguilar, 45, of Birmingham, DUI-alcohol, controlled substance.
Feb. 16
-Jeremiah Perryman, 26, of Pelham, operating vehicle with expired tag, speeding, failure or refusal to display insurance.
Feb. 17
-Sterlin Meads, 21, of Hoover, permit to carry pistol in vehicle or concealed on person, improper passing on right.
-Justin Whiten, 33, of Odenville, Alabama, foreign felony arrest-awaiting extradition.
-Matthew Rickert, 33, of Birmingham, foreign felony arrest-awaiting extradition.
Feb. 18
-Thomas King, 26, of Gadsden, Alabama, speed above 70 mph on Interstate highway.
-Steven Weaver, 48, of Hueytown, Alabama, DUI-alcohol, controlled substance.
Feb. 19
-Austin Lucas, 21, of Pelham, unlawful possession of marijuana second degree.
-John May, 37, of Birmingham, public intoxication.
Feb. 20
-Khalea Jackson, 22, of Vestavia Hills, speeding, failure to register vehicle.
-Claudio Cruz, 43, of Pelham, no seat belt, driving without first obtaining license.
-Tahja Gaines, 21, of Bessemer, Alabama, speeding.
