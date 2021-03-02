Marriages for the week of Feb. 28, 2021
The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Feb. 15-19:
-Marco Antonio Gutierrez Molina to Karen Melissa Miron Mendoza.
-Jacob Cody Griffin to Olivia Danielle Lenn.
-Chad Aaron Clemmons to Katrina Ann Weems.
-Alexandria Laine White to Austin Lee Morriss.
-Parth P. Bhagat to Ankita J. Patel.
-James Miller Cox to Kali Melissa Barney.
-Bradley Steven Boy to Beverly Dawn Musial.
-John Brinson Carver to Breanna Rain Riser.
-Nicholas Hunter Rich to Shana Lynn Colburn.
-Kyle Jerrod Willis to McKenzie Rae Middleton.
-Cornelius Dixon to Louise Sadattras Duncan.
-Andrew Oliver McGehee to Lindsey Caroline McMahon.
-Kirby Elizabeth Grace to Eli David Alexander.
-Sedric Lemonte Warren to Taylor Madison Lagrone.
Sheriff’s reports for the week of Feb. 28, 2021
The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Feb. 3-11: Feb. 3 -Domestic... read more