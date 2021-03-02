SafeHouse Shelby to host Wellness Trail event to promote healthy improvements

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER — SafeHouse of Shelby County is hosting a free “Wellness Trail” event which is designed to help provide residents with a variety of health and wellness related resources and information at Veteran’s Park on Saturday, May 1.

The event is sponsored through SafeHouse’s SafeShelby Sexual Assault Services program, which provides resources and information to survivors of sexual assault.

According to LeAnne Knight, SANE Program Manager, the Wellness Trail will allow the community to enjoy a variety of food trucks and booths offering the new approaches to conquer health concerns and find new ways to enhance physical fitness, mental health, financial wellness, safety and nutrition.

There will be a variety of resources, screenings and demonstrations that will focus on the areas of physical, mental and financial wellness, which are all areas that can help to improve daily lives according to Knight.

There will be professionals at the Wellness Trail who will help with physical health through exercise demonstrations as well as sharing helpful information relating to nutrition and healthy lifestyles.

The topic of mental wellness will be addressed with information and resources on self-care, counseling, substance abuse, addiction recovery, living with mental illness, healthy relationships, spiritual growth and volunteerism, according to Knight.

As financial stress is something that is a universal stressor, these topics will be addressed with solutions to help better manage and maintain money.

The event will feature free health screenings and a blood drive as well.

The Wellness Trail is a family-fun event that is free to attend and will also feature several vendors and food trucks for guests to enjoy.

The event will run from 10:00 a.m. until 2 p.m., and more information is available at SafeHouse.org.

If you are interested in participating, please return the attached application at your earliest convenience.