Hoover Belles continue serving community through pandemic

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Despite challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hoover Belles have continued to serve their community in different capacities.

One might not realize most of the events in which they traditionally participate were canceled based on the number of community service hours completed in 2020 being comparable to the number for 2019.

These high school students have been anxious to serve and remained busy with philanthropic opportunities.

Some of the endeavors in which they have been involved include Itty Bitty Bakers, Hoover Helps, Aldridge Gardens summer camps, Drive Through Family Christmas parties at Bluff Park and Riverchase United Methodist churches, Moss Rock Preserve Christmas Gathering, Riverchase United Methodist Church virtual learning school and their virtual consignment sale.

The Drive Through Family Christmas Party at Bluff Park United Methodist Church was a success through the help of Aanya Noorani, Catherine Stark, Eva Marston (as Olaf), Mary Caroline Stephens, Ellis Everett, Jamison Erwin, Kaleigh Rice, Kate Willenbrock, Mary Brook Barton and Phedra Peter.

Although health concerns delayed the 2020 Hoover Belle Presentation, 38 new Belles were presented in a recent ceremony attended by family and friends.

Hoover Belle Committee Chairman Vickie Griffith welcomed everyone to the gathering, and Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato congratulated the young women on their selection as 2020 Hoover Belles.

Former Hoover Belle Haley Scallions served as Mistress of Ceremony and announced each Belle, who paused in a flower-adorned gazebo before proceeding along an aisle with her presenter while her activities and interests were announced.

After all new Belles were presented, the traditional Belle and presenter dance took place, and a reception followed.

The annual event was chaired by Donna Bagwell and co-chaired by Cathy Head. Other committee members who assisted with the presentation included Jennie Alley, Jennifer Cotney, Melinda King, Lisa Whitson and Kay Witt.

The new Hoover Belles include Georgia Thomas Anderson, Mary Ann Batchelor, Margaret Catherine Bearden, Mary Cooper Bearden, Ava Elizabeth Burke, Madelyn Leigh Cain, Emily Ava Cuthbert, Claire Olivia Dillard, Mallie Anne Eron, Elizabeth Harper Etheridge, Mary Elizabeth Everett, Jamison Renae Erwin, Ella Kathryn Fuller, Carys Pilar Gonzalez, Jillian Hope Gray, Katherine Dunaway Hart, Emily Marie Hofmann, Isabella Caroline Huynh, Taylor Leilani Jones, Ella Grace Jordan, Mary Kyle Kilgore, Ella Laura King, Kiley Kathryn Marett, Eva Marie Marston, Aanya Anish Noorani, Abigail Lauren Pate, Phedra Wambui Peter, Lydia Grace Plaia, Hannah Elizabeth Ray, Ava Kate Rector, Riley Melynn Sandford, Olivia Crews Sasser, Claire Elizabeth Stansell, Catherine Elizabeth Stark, Rosalie Marie Sullivan, Emilee Caroline Turner, Maggie Gail Williams and Julia Margaret Wright.