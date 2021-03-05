UAB should act on professor’s callous Limbaugh comments

By PAUL DEMARCO / Guest Columnist

The University of Alabama Birmingham is a renowned educational facility in our state. Yet what has gained the University a national reputation is the UAB Medical Center, including the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center.

One of only 50 such centers in the country, Alabama is home to one of the most state-of-the-art medical centers to provide care for patients and conduct research for the treatment and cure of cancer.

Thus, this makes the recent comments of UAB Archeology Professor Sarah Parcack even more disturbing. After the death of conservative radio broadcaster Rush Limbaugh this past week following his battle with lung cancer, Parcack tweeted that he was “a piece of scum” with a desire that he “suffered until his last breath.”

The despicable comments by this UAB professor are not the first time she has made vile comments, but it should be the last.

To his credit, UAB President Ray Watts was extremely critical of Parcack and her comments. He said the University was reviewing the matter. The University must act.

UAB leadership should feel embarrassed to invite cancer patients for treatment and care to its hospital while employing a professor on campus who is so willing to make such callous comments about a man that suffered and died of cancer.

Alabama is a better place for the care our friends and family receive from the UAB Compressive Cancer Center. The University cannot continue to serve as a home for such a person like Parcack who would wish pain and suffering on a cancer patient simply because she disagrees with that person’s politics.

On behalf of the patients and those who care for those with cancer, UAB should act now.

Paul DeMarco is a former member of the Alabama House of Representatives.