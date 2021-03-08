SCS to implement eLearning on employee vaccination days

As the push continues for more COVID-19 vaccines to be distributed and administered throughout the state and nation, educators are among those currently eligible in Alabama to receive the vaccine.

In Shelby County, Shelby County Schools has released information to parents regarding plans to implement eLearning days when employees will be out for vaccinations.

“Through a partnership with UAB, our employees have the fortunate opportunity to receive a COVID-19 vaccine,” read a March 5 email from SCS Superintendent Dr. Lewis Brooks. “In order for our employees to receive both doses of the inoculation and to provide recovery time, we have scheduled eLearning days.”

Students and employees in the following communities will have an eLearning day on Monday, March 15: Helena, Linda Nolen Learning Center, Chelsea and Oak Mountain.

Students and employees in the following communities will have an eLearning day on Friday, March 19: Calera, Montevallo, Vincent, Columbiana and all Central Office locations.

The second dose of the vaccine for Shelby County Schools employees will be administered on Friday, April 9, according to the email.

All schools and offices will be closed, but students will be given assignments to complete at home.

School meals will not be available at school campuses on the eLearning days.

To receive a school meal for their child, parents should contact another Shelby County school that is conducting in-person student learning.

The school’s front office staff can provide information about the designated meal pick-up time and other important details for receiving a school meal.

Information regarding meals for April 9 will be released soon.

In his report during the Shelby County Commission meeting on March 8, Shelby County Manager Chad Scroggins said obtaining more vaccines for local educators has been a part of his and other officials’ ongoing push for more vaccines.

“We’re in constant contact with the boards of education, and they’re doing all they can to try to get vaccine anywhere they can get it,” Scroggins said, and added some University of Montevallo and Alabaster City Schools employees have received vaccinations lately as well.