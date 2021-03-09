Infant Wyatt Barkley

Columbiana

Infant Wyatt Barkley, of Columbiana, passed away Saturday, March 6.

The graveside service will be Wednesday, March 10 at 2 p.m. at the Columbiana City Cemetery with Rev. Gary Beane officiating. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

He is preceded in death by his grandparent, Vince Yacko.

Infant Barkley is survived by his parents, Casey and Kayla Barkley; brother, Sterling Barkley; sister, Madison Barkley; grandparents, Patrick and Wanda Barkley, Mark Hawk and Carol Yacko; aunt and uncle, Sabriana and Dakota Shepherd; and cousin, Harper Shepherd.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.