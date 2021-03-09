Pelham heavy trash day set for March 27 with new changes

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

PELHAM — Those looking to do some spring cleaning will have an opportunity to get rid of items not normally picked up by Advanced Disposal.

This year the city has announced certain changes in an effort to make pickup more efficient including scheduling pickup.

“In an effort to provide more efficient and well-grounded service, Advanced Disposal is implementing resident scheduling for Heavy Trash Day,” according to a release from the city. “By residents scheduling their heavy trash pickup, the company will be able to better plan routes and staffing for the volume of waste expected.”

Those seeking to schedule their pickup will be able to do so on the city’s website at Pelhamaalabama.gov and sign in with a CivicPlus account where they will then be able to submit a ticket for heavy trash pickup.

All requests must be made ten days prior to pickup, by March 17, which will allow for Advanced Disposal to properly plan for whatever volume of trash is necessary. Items should be curbside by 6:00 a.m. that morning.

Items that can be picked up include things like push lawnmowers, paint cants, furniture, mattresses, vacuum cleaners, auto interior parts, picnic tables, dismantled swing sets, bicycles and general debris.

Items that can not be accepted include things over 300 pounds and items such as refrigerators, televisions, freezers, stoves, washers, dryers, dishwashers, hot water heaters, tires, oil, batteries, engine blocks and window air conditioning units.

More information about trash day and items that can or can not be picked up can be found on the city’s website.