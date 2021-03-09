Pelham boys, girls shutout Calera to improve to 2-0 in area play

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

It’s been an impressive start to the 2021 season for the Pelham boys and girls soccer teams, and it got even better on Monday, March 8 for both teams.

Taking on Calera in big area matchups, the two were able to not only pick up wins but pulled off shutouts. It marked a continued dominant stretch for both teams, who are now 2-0 in area play.

While the boys have taken the spotlight for several years and are a top-10 team again this year, it’s the girls who are still unbeaten this season and inside the top five of the Class 6A standings.

A big reason is the 7-0 overall start for the girls, who have now given up just two goals all season. The Panthers have outscored their seven opponents 26-2 this season, and most recently pulled off dominant wins against area opponents.

In their last two games, the Panthers beat Chilton County 7-0 on Feb. 25 before taking a long break. That led into a matchup against Calera on the road on March 8. Coming off the dominant shutout against the Tigers, Pelham put together another strong showing with the 5-0 shutout to pick up their second area win in as many games.

The girls are now 7-0, No. 5 in the 6A standings and have scored three or more goals in four of their six games so far this season.

Pelham’s boys haven’t been too far off that pace, and seem to have found a groove in their last three games.

The Panthers took down Chilton County 10-0 on Feb. 25 to pick up their first area win of the season and then downed Shades Valley 9-0 on March 3. That led into the matchup with the Eagles in which Pelham picked up a third shutout in a row and a second area win in three games.

The three shutouts came on the heels of a two-game stretch that saw Pelham give up a combined nine goals, three to Spain Park and six Chelsea.

Those marked two of three losses for Pelham this year, while the other loss came to Thompson. All three of those losses came in tight games to top-10 teams.

But after outscoring the last three opponents 21-0 to improve to 6-3 overall and 2-0 in area play, the Panthers seem to be on the right path.