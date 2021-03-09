Ring in Spring by Camping in City Park

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

PELHAM — As Spring is fast approaching, Pelham Parks and Recreations is giving families the opportunity to welcome in the season in a unique way, with “Camping in City Park.”

The event will take place as we officially enter spring from March 19-20, where families will have an opportunity to set up and decorate their own tents and participate in a number of fun activities.

“We are getting excited about our 1st Annual Camping in City Park event,” said Parks and Rec Assistant Director Alicia Walters. “Families can unplug and enjoy a fun night outdoors. We will have food trucks available to purchase dinner Friday evening, activity stations: nature craft, family scavenger hunt and a flashlight night walk. We will end the evening with a movie under the stars.”

There will be a variety of activities like tent decorating, fun stations set up in the park with crafts, a nature walk, a scavenger hunt, a movie, and a contest for best decorated tent.

There will also be food trucks on site from 5:30-7:00 p.m. for guests at the park to enjoy.

Breakfast will be provided as guests wake up on the March 20 for the equinox and make their way home.

Pre-registration is required for the event at Pelhampark.activityreg.com and admission is $5 per family member.

For additional information, please contact Alicia at awalters@pelhamalabama.gov or 205-621-4773.