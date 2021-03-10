March 10, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 9:02 am Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Johnnie Sue Ennis

Johnnie Sue Ennis passed away Tuesday, March 9. Johnnie Sue was born Dec. 11, 1941 in Clanton.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, March 11 at 11 a.m. at Pinelawn Gardens in Columbiana. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are welcomed to the charity of your choice.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.

 

