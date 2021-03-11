Chick-Fil-A to open in late March

HELENA – Chick-Fil-A is expected to open by the end of March in Helena, with one of the longest drive-thru sections in the area.

The popular fast food restaurant was originally approved to come to the city after the Helena City Council and the developer Retail Specialists, LLC reached an agreement back in late 2019.

Construction began last year on two developments that will see a number of new businesses come to Helena along the intersection of Alabama 261 and Shelby County 52, with Chick-Fil-A being the first to open.

According to Helena Mayor Brian Puckett the restaurant will be a great addition to the city, and will be one of the largest of its kind in the area.

“We are excited to have this Chick-Fil-A opening before the end of the month in Helena,” Puckett said. “This building will be one of their largest, especially with their drive-thru that can hold more than 40 cars at a time. That says a lot about our town and how it has grown, that they would expect us to be able to fill that up consistently.”

Part of the agreement for the development would see the city spending approximately $550,000 on improvements and traffic modifications, including improvements to the turning lanes along Alabama 261, to ensure that traffic would be able to flow smoothly.

A number of these traffic improvements need to be completed prior to the restaurants opening, including the main entrance.

“The development is coming along great and I have spoken with the contractor on these projects and told them we need the main entrance to be ready to go by March 25,” Puckett said.

The restaurant will be located at 2432 Helena Road.