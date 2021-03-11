Hundreds attend Festival of Tulips opening day

MONTEVALLO – The American Village welcomed more than 300 visitors to the grounds for the opening day of the fifth annual Festival of Tulips on Wednesday, March 10.

“The opening day of the Festival of Tulips was wonderful,” said Melanie Poole, who coordinates marketing and communications at the American Village. “It was so nice to welcome visitors back to the American Village after almost a year of being closed due to the pandemic. The weather was perfect, and the backdrop of tulips made for wonderful photos.”

Visitors picked and took home more than 2,000 tulips, which include the following varieties and blends this year: Wheels Up, White Hot, Purdy, Mira Mira, Globo Rojo, Judy Beauty, Rainbow Coalition and City of Vancouver.

In order to keep visitors and staff safe from COVID-19, the following safety measures have been implemented:

Masks should be worn at all times.

Visitors should maintain social distancing.

Payment is by contactless card (no cash please).

Parking is immediately adjacent to the tulip field, so no shuttles are necessary.

The Festival of Tulips is an entirely outdoor event. All buildings are closed, including the gift shop. However, merchandise and beverages are available for purchase in the tulip tent.

Entertainment takes place in the tulip field, including a puppet show, music, a Continental Army encampment and visits with patriots of the past.

In addition to the natural photo backdrop the tulips provide, visitors may take photos with “Mama’s Bloomers” and “Grandma’s Bloomers” cut-outs.

The Festival of Tulips is open Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday 12-4 p.m., weather permitting.

Those wanting to visit the tulip fields are encouraged to check Americanvillage.org or or the American Village Facebook page @Independence250 for field conditions.

“It may be muddy, and we will close in the event of inclement weather,” Poole said.

Admission is $5 per person. Veterans, active military and children ages 4 and under are free.

Only service animals are allowed on campus.

Visitors may bring a lunch to enjoy in the picnic area.